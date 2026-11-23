Pranab Mukherjee's unfulfilled prime ministerial ambition remains a subject of political debate following Sonia Gandhi's memoir | File Photo

Sonia Gandhi has stirred the hornets’ nest over a sordid chapter in Indian politics. In her new book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, she talks about much and leaves so much more unsaid. She writes about Pranab Mukherjee’s prime ministerial desire but does not explain why she never considered him for the post.

That Pranabda, as he was affectionately called, harboured prime ministerial ambitions was never a secret, nor was the Congress party’s denial of what he believed it owed him. Sonia says she was shocked when Mukherjee suggested that it was time for a change at the top. She adds that she changed the subject when the issue came up and made up for it when the UPA nominated him for the 2012 presidential election.

Why Rajiv Gandhi Distrusted Pranab Mukherjee

Sonia probably carried the suspicion her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, had towards Mukherjee, who was very close to his mother, Indira Gandhi, and virtually functioned as number two in her government. Everyone was stunned when Rajiv Gandhi did not include Mukherjee in his cabinet after Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. He was stripped of all party posts and subsequently expelled from the Congress for six years in April 1986.

Mukherjee, consequently, formed his own political outfit, Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress, in 1986. He returned to the Congress in 1989 after ties with Rajiv Gandhi improved, merging his party with the parent organisation. Mukherjee’s crime was that many close to Rajiv Gandhi felt he could emerge as a political rival and challenge his authority.

Sonia Gandhi not only overlooked Mukherjee’s claim to become prime minister in 2004 but also insulted him, as he was made to work under someone, Manmohan Singh, who had worked under Mukherjee when he was Union Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government.

Sonia's Ambitions For Rahul Gandhi

Sonia has not explained why she changed the subject when Mukherjee suggested in 2010 that a change at the top be considered. This, however, is not difficult to understand. By then, she was working towards fulfilling her dream of seeing her son, Rahul Gandhi, become prime minister. Sadly, Rahul’s grooming continued endlessly. Manmohan Singh had expressed his desire either to step down as prime minister or to include Rahul Gandhi in his council of ministers. Both suggestions were rejected by Sonia, who felt Rahul was not yet ready to take over, and the Gandhis were not used to working under anyone else.

Manmohan Singh was the most suitable person to become prime minister when then president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, expressed reservations after inviting Sonia to form the government in 2004. Her decision not to take the post was projected as a great sacrifice. Questions were raised about whether someone born in Italy could become India’s prime minister, as Italian law bars naturalised foreign-born nationals from the top post. Compared to Mukherjee, Manmohan Singh had little political ambition. He told me soon after becoming prime minister that the mandate was for “Madam” and that he would quit the moment he was asked to.

Manmohan Singh was supposed to play the role earlier enacted by Capt. Satish Sharma, who kept the Amethi and later Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats warm after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination until the Gandhi family was ready to contest them. Manmohan Singh fitted that bill, while Mukherjee would never have agreed to play such a role.

Presidential Post Was No Compensation

Sonia’s explanation—that Mukherjee may have been disappointed, but “he never made me feel he held it against me. Our party did nominate him in 2012 as the UPA candidate for President, the highest office in the country, and he was elected”—offers little solace for the injustice meted out to Mukherjee. Any politician would prefer to be the prime minister rather than being the president. It was akin to a chief ministerial claimant in a state being appointed governor.

Mukherjee may not have held it against Sonia, as she says in her book, but she did hold his prime ministerial ambitions against him, as he was seen as a threat to the family rule in the Congress. The fallout later extended to his children. Initially, his son Abhijit Mukherjee was nominated to contest his father’s Jangipur parliamentary seat in the 2012 by-election and the 2014 general election, after which he drifted away. Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, unsuccessfully contested the Greater Kailash Assembly seat in the 2015 Delhi elections and worked as the party’s spokesperson for some time before withdrawing from active politics. Pranab Mukherjee’s children, too, were given the same short shrift by the party led by the Gandhis.

'A Politician Never Fades Out'

In 1987, I visited Pranab Mukherjee at his Greater Kailash residence in New Delhi for an interview arranged for an early winter morning. I was the Delhi correspondent assigned to contribute to a weekly feature Mid-Day used to publish in those days, Fade In, Fade Out. I sat in the living room while Mukherjee went through his morning puja. It was not just any puja but a proper Vedic ritual. He apologised for the wait and answered every question. As I was leaving, he told me, “Mr Jha, I don’t agree with this Fade In, Fade Out. Remember, a politician never fades out; he just bids for his time.” How true he was. More than six years after his death, Pranab Mukherjee is still being discussed. He has not faded out.

Ajay Jha is a senior journalist, author and political commentator.

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