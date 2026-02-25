Prahaar Strategy Marks India’s Shift To Zero-Tolerance, Unified Counter-Terrorism Framework

India introduces the Prahaar strategy to integrate intelligence, law enforcement and community action in the fight against terrorism | AI Generated Representational Image

Better late than never, India has articulated a comprehensive national counter-terrorism policy. For a country that has endured decades of cross-border attacks, insurgencies and ideological violence, clarity in doctrine is essential. The newly unveiled Prahaar strategy signals a decisive shift in India’s security framework, promising zero tolerance toward terrorism while reaffirming commitment to the rule of law.

India has long been on the frontline of global terrorism. From metropolitan bombings to attacks on civilians and security forces, the nation has paid a heavy price for the absence of a unified policy. Prahaar attempts to fill that gap by integrating intelligence, law enforcement, legal processes and community participation into a coordinated national response.

Zero tolerance without communal lens

At its core is a vital principle: terrorism will not be linked to any religion, caste or nationality. This assertion is timely in an era when violent acts are often politicised or communalised. By refusing to distinguish one form of terrorism from another, the doctrine affirms that violence against civilians is unacceptable regardless of ideology or identity.

The decision to vest investigative authority in the National Investigation Agency for major terror cases reflects confidence in specialised expertise and standardised procedures. Certainty of punishment, rather than severity alone, is widely recognised as a stronger deterrent. Professional, evidence-based investigations can strengthen public trust in the justice system.

The policy retains the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as the primary legal instrument against terrorism. While strong laws are necessary to combat extraordinary threats, their misuse can erode civil liberties and alienate communities. The real challenge lies in fair and transparent implementation.

Balancing security and civil liberties

Encouragingly, Prahaar underscores that human rights will not be sacrificed. A democracy cannot defend itself by abandoning the principles it seeks to protect. Upholding due process enhances the moral legitimacy of counter-terror operations and prevents grievances that often fuel radicalisation.

The policy also recognises evolving threats — drones, encrypted platforms, cyberattacks and terror financing through cryptocurrencies — along with the nexus between organised crime and terror networks.

Equally important is its emphasis on prevention and de-radicalisation. Community engagement, education and employment opportunities for vulnerable youth are essential to reducing conditions conducive to extremism. The “whole-of-society” approach — public-private partnerships, rehabilitation of affected communities and trust-building after attacks — reflects an understanding that endurance is as important as response. Terrorism aims not only to kill but also to divide; social unity is the strongest antidote.

Implementation will be key

Yet, drafting a policy is only the first step. India’s counter-terror efforts have often faltered in coordination and implementation. The success of the policy will depend on whether it is followed in both letter and spirit, ensuring uniform standards and insulating security operations from partisan interests.

If implemented with integrity, Prahaar can become more than a doctrine. It can demonstrate that in India, security and liberty are not opposing goals but complementary obligations.