Post-COVID-19: Rooftop solar can save migrants; don’t ignore it

This is not the first time that India’s policymakers have let unsound considerations, and the potential for graft, influence key policies. That can be the only explanation, when analysing the causes that made the Indian government ignore rooftop solar, year after year.

Rooftop solar may, in fact, be the key solution to the overarching migrant crisis that most states are grappling with. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal – the three states that account for much of the migrant labour in India – will soon become ticking timebombs.

First, there will be increased joblessness. Second, migrants used to send money back home. Even that repatriation of funds will now stop. Third, these states do not have enough job opportunities, and account for meagre investment inflows.

They must now provide low- and medium-skilled jobs for these migrants overnight. The rural sector – with agricultural labour – may not be able to absorb these additional numbers.

Undoubtedly, the numbers are staggering. Exact data isn’t yet available. But Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-migrants-fea/as-migrant-workers-struggle-for-lockdown-aid-india-seeks-to-count-them-idUSKCN22B005) estimates 130,000 migrants in Tirpur alone. Kerala has around 400,000 migrants. Karnataka has over 120,000 and Maharashtra estimates its migrant population desirous of returning to their home states at 750,000.

Alarmed, ex-bureaucrats have now urged the state government to incentivise migrants to stay back in Maharashtra’s cities (https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/ex-babus-suggest-incentives-to-hold-back-migrant-labourers). Kerala too does not want its migrants to leave. If they go, there will be fewer drivers, house-helps, restaurant support people, welders, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, delivery boys, vegetable vendors and host of other skills. How can cities revive without them?

Back in the home states too there is a lot of anxiety. Villagers do not want their kin from cities back until they have completed their quarantine period. They don’t want their villages infected. State governments are worried about finding jobs for such large numbers. And families are wondering what to do since the repatriation of money from cities has stopped.

Solution: Rooftop solar

For the past ten years, this author has been telling the government about how Germany discovered by 2008 that the solar industry had created more jobs in that country than even the automobile and engineering sectors (http://www.asiaconverge.com/2016/04/india-not-learn-germanys-hermann-scheer-solar-power-model/). Unlike Germany, India has more sunlight. It has more people, hence more families, and houses. That means more rooftops. Moreover, solar panel prices have been tumbling (see chart). This could be the best of times.