Policy watch: What the FM did not announce

The desperate need, therefore, is to revive demand, not supply. If there is demand, supply will automatically step in. But demand is dependent on cash. And that is precisely what the markets do not have. For the last seven years, the government has introduced policies that have actually sucked cash out of rural communities.

Doles and grants are fine. But they erode self-respect and sap the ability to generate money profitably. More importantly, all doles and grants eventually depend on exchequer spending. That is okay when the treasuries have money coming in. But with tax collections becoming weaker than before, and the deficit growing larger, the scope for doles and grants has also shrunk, just like the economy.

Options available

If the FM has the persuasive skills, political savvy and vision, she should get the government to first ensure that each farmer gets a minimum price support for milk. Already, the farmers are in a belligerent mood, as the tweet from farmer leader Rakesh Tikait suggests.

Since milk is a daily income generator, and an existing working model has been in place for over four decades (NDDB and Amul) it would be the easiest to begin with. And there are three good reasons for doing this. three reasons. First, the largest producer of milk is Uttar Pradesh (UP). But it pays the lowest prices of milk to farmers. By promulgating a law that each farmer would get a minimum of Rs.26 a litre (subject to the fat content norms for determining price) each farmer would have additional cash, almost every day. The additional cash of Rs.6-8 per litre per day (for 300 days a year) will add to the purchasing clout of the farmer.

Since 76% of milk in India comes from the unorganized sector, where farmers are fleeced, that will mean a lot of money for two-thirds of the 10 crore farmers engaged in rearing milch cattle. That means that almost two-thirds of the 10 crore households engaged in the diary sector, will have more cash. That is the way to boost demand.

Do the same for vegetables. Farmers get barely 10% of the market price for vegetables. Unfortunately, the three controversial farm legislations seek to protect only rice, wheat, and other grains. Not vegetables, or other agri-produce. UP is the country’s largest horticulture producer, and one of its worst exploiters. Ensuring the farmer a better price will bring cash into the rural sector, which in turn boosts demand. Since 65% of the population survives on rural incomes, that will create the surge of demand the country desperately needs.

Of course, that would also mean that the clout of middlemen would diminish. That is not good news for a political system in states like UP where these middlemen also act as musclemen to drive people to vote for specified people. Now the FM and the prime minister must decide between politics and the country.

Banks and the taxpayer

One of the biggest casualties is the banking sector. This is despite the assurances from the Reserve Bank of India that this sector is weathering the second wave of the pandemic remarkably well.

But look at the telltale signs, which point to the opposite. Gross NPAs have continued to surge. The RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) shows that gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of banks could rise to 9.8 percent by March 2022 under a baseline scenario, from 7.48 percent in March 2021.

The haircuts suffered by banks during the past few months in some of the most nauseating settlements do not lend much comfort either.

The government’s unwillingness to insulate regulators from being on bank boards is likely to continue contaminating the central bank’s supervisory role. It could even politicise the bank regulator.

And the biggest danger is likely to come from a porous structure when it comes to loans and entitlements for the needy. The Aadhaar system has resulted in many bogus cards (see chart below), which could be used for fraudulent drawals from the exchequer by way of direct benefit transfer (DBT).Bogus Aadhaar cards could also benefit dummy voting – watch how most of the oversupply of Aadhaar cards has been in the +18-years-of-age category. But the financial leakage could drain the treasury even further.In fact, that could be one reason why the FM did not allocate more funds to doles and grants this time.