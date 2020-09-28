Policy Watch: Two cheers, not three, for the agri bills

Deal with poverty first

· At a time when the economy is going downhill, and unemployment is rife, there was a need to focus on both. The bill tends to dissipate energies. This is the time to hold the economy together, not create divisions. The timing of such regulations just before major elections (Bihar is a major agricultural state) muddies the waters. In fact, the new bills could see job destruction in the short run.

· What about implementation? Like the GST, the concepts behind the proposed regulations are laudable. But not much has been done about implementation of these regulations. Creating parallel transport system, cold storage, warehouses, owned by farmers, is the first imperative step. Now the farmers will have to use the same facilities that APMCs have. Self-defeating.

· Little clarity about the role of the FCI (Food Corporation of India) and SWCs (State Warehousing Corporations). Will both be debarred from purchasing rice and wheat directly from farmers? Will they be compelled to source their procurement through eNAMs? If yes, that will be wonderful. This will upset the revenue making plans of many big farmers, politicians, and middlemen – especially in Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh (UP). If FCI and the SWCs are not debarred from such cozy deals, the major benefits from these regulations will be lost. The money spent on rice and wheat procurement, the grains going rotten, the corruption and the collusive pricing will further drain India’s exchequer. It will be paid for by the taxpayer, but the benefits will go the large farmers and politicians (and greasy fingered officials of the procurement departments).

· The MSP (Minimum Support Price) concept needs further clarification. Do remember that MSP with procurement has been reserved only for rice and wheat and not for other crops. Occasionally, it has been extended to pulses. But this is not a permanent feature. Other grains – millets, other cereals like corn and maize – and pulses are out of the reckoning as far as procurement is concerned. Announcing an MSP without the benefit of procurement, makes the announcement a joke. If a trader refuses to pay the MSP, there is nothing that the farmer can do. The trader just does not lift the crop. The farmer sits on crops that could soon turn rotten and lose its value. He eventually sells it at a distress price. Commodity exchanges have recommended to the government several years ago, that the government should step in to purchase any grain or pulses if the market price go below the MSP. The MSP then becomes the price benchmark with a safety net. It compels the trader to pick up the crop at those prices (or nearabouts). But the government has not done this. The new bills do not clarify the situation either.

· Contract farming ought to have permitted lease of farmlands for a maximum period of say three years. A clause could be inserted stating that the lease amount shall not be less than the average annual revenues garnered per acre from a region. This way, poor farmers would get an income without losing ownership of land. They can change their mind three years later. They also have the option of earning as farm labour. When land is taken on lease, disputes over contract farming are avoided. Today, it is difficult to enforce a contract if market prices go higher than contracted values, and the farmer chooses to sell his crop elsewhere. But when the farm is controlled by the grower, the disputes disappear.