Policy watch | Judiciary - 3: India forgets the spirit behind the rule of law; makes a mockery of justice

To be fair, this corruption is more with petty officials than with senior officials. Each complaint to the municipal commissioner is routinely passed on to the local deputy commissioner and his ward officers. They are asked to file a report. There is no information about any report being filed. And quite possibly no charge sheet -- for not taking the required action -- has been drawn up either.

Even after more than 30 letters over the past three years, the illegal construction stays intact (see image alongside).

Instead, corrupt officials at the local level, have permitted even more illegal constructions that are visible to the naked eye from the road itself. This area is rife with instances of rental rooms being created illegally, public gardens being usurped by municipal employees for the use of privately run child-care-nurseries, construction of residences on playgrounds, and the like.

One reason why the MCGM faces a finance crunch is because much of the revenue is nibbled away by these lower level officers. Their income is GST-free and even tax free. Result? Common, law-abiding citizens have to pay a bit more, and suffer worse town planning than would otherwise be possible. The greed and consequent skimming appear to become larger with each passing year.

The illegal construction about which a complaint has been pending for three years and several written complaints is proof of the MCGM’s caprice. Rules are invoked on a very selective basis. Therefore, while demolitions against inconvenient people like Kangana Ranaut are stoutly defended, small individuals do not get heard at all.

Ideally, there should be a provision enabling common citizens to file complaints with the police and the anti-corruption offices even for not carrying out statutory obligations in defiance of rules. But such a provision does not exist. So, corruption continues. You can pay the local civic inspector and continue with illegalities, and even promote more illegalities. The system needs money, and laws can wait till greed is satisfied.

Framing absurd laws

It is this ill-gotten sense of power that has caused policy makers resort to framing rules that are against the very Constitution, and even free speech. One such ruling is that which seeks to ‘regulate’ social media. A very good critique of that can be found here.

The ruling is actually a bit myopic. Any technology savvy person can tell you that a ruling that seeks to identify the original source of the message can be left frustrated. For instance – and this is just one of several ways – a prankster can choose to infect thousands of computers with malware – through email, WhatsApp, Instagram messaging or an intriguing website. The malware is ’instructed’ to lie dormant on the PC or phone, till the right activation codes are provided.

Then the toxic messages are sent out -- through machines using spoofed IP addresses -- to the infected PCs and phones with the required activation codes. You will suddenly have thousands of devices in India sending out the messages. So, who is the original source? Can the government or its agencies find out? When you bring in a stupid law, you will get workarounds that will drive people nuts.

One key rule of law-making is not to introduce rules that tempt people to think of illegal ways of doing things. The new rules for muzzling social media could do just that. They will dare an army of pranksters who will drive the administration nuts. Such laws will bind down people who are god-fearing and law-abiding and proliferate those who are not.

That is something the government has yet to learn and take cognizance of.

Instead, just look at the way the US deals with fake news. Remember how – some years ago – a news item went viral? It talked about how the moonwalk by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo mission was a fake. There were some clever (and convincing) reasons explaining why the moon-walk photograph was a piece of fiction. It also said that the US was lying. The US did not ban the news item. Instead, NASA put up a clarification debunking all the points raised by the mail. It was taken up by almost all news agencies, even Wikipedia. The story was debunked without any arrests or the threat to hurl bolts of lightning on wrongdoers. It took some time, but, today, everyone knows that the news item was a hoax.

When a country is sure about itself, it uses sensible ways to deal with fake news, even when the country is called a liar. So how does one categorise the new moves by the law ministry?

One more issue. Calling people Khalistanis, or tukde-tukde gang, or tablighis won’t help. All the tablighis have been freed. The only ones who actually sought to make tude-tukde (pieces) of India turned out to be fringe elements like the gau rakshak (cow protecting) vigilantes. They were finally reined in by the Supreme Court.

And also do remember that Bhindranwale who popularised the Khalistan movement was created by Indira Gandhi, was killed on her orders as a traitor. Yet in 2003, when the BJP was in power, Harchand Singh Longowala, a leading Punjab politician, sought to whitewash Bhindranwale’s image by calling him a martyr. Later the state and Union governments turned a blind eye while he was officially canonised as a saint. Zoom in to current times. Does a follower of Bhindranwale become a pious follower of a saint, or a terrorist? The government has not set the record straight as yet.

Instead, you have the law minister actually seeking to weaken the judiciary further by announcing that “We also wish to give proper reservation to SC, ST, OBC so that the inclusive character of the judiciary may also come about. I am very keenly pushing it.”

This was in the face of a two member bench of the Supreme Court observing that there is no fundamental right to ‘reservation’ in jobs and promotions and there is no obligation for the government to reserve jobs and posts for different categories.

We were taught in school that that institutes of higher learning, courts, and the defence forces (plus India’s much celebrated cricket teams, of course) were to be exempted from reservations. By trying to bring in reservation into the judicial system, the policy makers are now trying to make the system weaker than it already is. That does not bode well for India’s democracy or even its ambition to be counted among the leaders of the world.

So how does one go about improving a nation’s respect for the rule of law? Well, that is a subject that shall be covered in the next article.

The author is consulting editor with FPJ.