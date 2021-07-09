Policy watch: Are Indian PSBs headed for a further downgrade?

One more warning. The government should settle with promoters and get back all the money owed to banks first. Vijay Mallya offered to settle all his dues. Arrogance, spitefulness, and cussedness prevents the government from accepting this offer. So, banks lose more.

Instead, it should go after the likes of Nityanand, who has taken money, flaunts his newly acquired ‘kingdom’, and even his central bank. Mallya was a wealth generator, a man who created jobs. Nityanand was neither. The government should set its priorities right.

Not creating purchasing power

The second is the blind spot of the government in not noticing the need to create more wealth for the poorest segments of Indians. No, we are not talking about doles and grants – because that is what makes beggars of the best of men. We are talking about putting money in the hands of people by giving them the right price for their produce. Since rural folk account for 65% of India’s population, empowering them with better prices will mean more purchasing power to kickstart an ailing industry. That in turn will allow for a second level of purchasing power from better paid executives in the organised sector. But without the first round, the second level looks increasingly difficult.

At the moment, because there is dwindling purchasing power, industries are starved (see chart). The problem is not supply. It is demand.

As a result, corporates do not want to take up debt. They have used up their inventories. They have slashed labour costs either by retrenching staff or have renegotiated their wages to lower levels. Either way, money in the hands of people is rapidly depleting. This is evident in household debt stress that SBI talks about. It is also evident from the surge in gold loans.

The easiest way to reverse such trends is to bring money into the hands of rural folk. But there is no move to give more money to horticulture producers and dairy farmers. On the contrary, even in taxation terms, the dairy farmer has been discriminated against. Moreover, the three controversial farm legislations the prime minister is keen on ramming down the throats of farmers, deals largely with rice, wheat, and other grain. Not milk or horticulture. And do remember that milk is three times larger than rice and wheat together in terms of value and several times larger in terms of employment. Yet, there has been no move on the part of the government to announce an MSP for milk.

There is another worrying sign. The government has created a ministry for cooperation to be headed by Amit Shah. First, it is not a new concept. Mohan Dharia used to be the Minister for Cooperation in the government formed in 1977.

Second, it can be an immensely powerful post, capable of channelling subsidies (Aadhaar?), penalties and rewards for the agricultural sector. And it controls some very powerful and crucial all-India organisations like NAFCOB – National Federation of State Cooperative Banks, NCDFI -- National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India, NAFED - National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd., IFFCO -- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, KRIBHCO -- Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, and NCUI – National Cooperative Union of India.

Will that be good for agriculture, and the economy? It is hard to tell. It is worth remembering that even after the Medical Council of India was dissolved in September 2018, the number of medical colleges and medical seats have not been increased. The mere creation or the dissolution of a structure means nothing if it cannot promote growth and better living. There is evidence that such ‘innovations’ have been used to consolidate power, and not enhance country’s wealth or well-being

Can’t borrow, can’t deposit

There is a third reason why GNPAs could soar very soon. It is because of the fear of the eroding value of the rupee. You have increasing inflation rates. The small income earner and the businessmen are acutely aware of the negative rates of return he gets on bank deposits.