Policy Watch: Agenda #3 -- Don’t shoot down messengers; don’t fudge the numbers

Genghis Khan was a visionary. After his first fierce climb to becoming a leader of an army, and after he defeated king after king till he entered India, most of his other conquests were peaceful. His reputation was so fearsome, that many kings acceded to his sovereignty, and paid him annual negotiated tributes. And once in Mongolia, he ruled by consensus rather than by fiat.

He also set up the first courier service from Vladivostok to Vienna, allowing messages and parcels to reach from one end to the other in just 14 days. In fact, world history would have been different, if only he had lived a month more. His troops had encircled Vienna which was about to surrender. But then came news that the king had died. All the soldiers left Vienna’s borders for Mongolia. Vienna survived. Western history remains the way it is today.

That makes many people ask the inevitable question: “If he was such a visionary, why do many people still regard him as the most evil ruler?”

The answer to this question was given quite charmingly by Ravi Boothalingam, founder-chairman, Manas Advisory and former managing director Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company (later taken over by ITC Ltd). He has studied Mandarin and was commissioned by National Geographic to try locate the tomb where the earthly remains of this conqueror may lie. Boothalingam’s explanation is simply this, “Genghis Khan’s history was written by people whom he defeated.”

When Khan died, he ordered that no tomb ever be built over his grave. To ensure that his orders were obeyed, three funeral corteges left his palace. It is possible that none of the three hearses bore the king’s body. Even today, the exact location of his body remains a guess.

Genghis Khan is relevant for India to underscore three things. One, that you do not need to build a tomb, a stadium or send a photograph into space to prove that you are great. Second, messengers should not be harmed in any way. Third, consensus is extremely important.

Shooting down journalists

Messengers come in various forms.

One is the government appointed envoy.

Another is the journalist who must report of things as they are, not as they are proclaimed to be.

Then you have common citizens who try to tell others what their plight is.

You must also include analysts and visionaries, who could tell governments what ought to be done.

You must also add another situation – where conditions are created so that it is impossible for anyone to become a messenger.

All of them are messengers. And harming them – or preventing them -- is inimical to economic growth and public health. Especially in a democracy.

According to Reporters without Frontiers, “With four journalists killed in connection with their work in 2020, India is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists trying to do their job properly.” It ranks India #142 in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Moreover, the number of those killed do not tell the entire story. There is the story of the journalist who was picked up by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police for covering the Hathras rape case. He languishes in prison even today, though none of the charges of being anti-national have been confirmed by the courts. On the contrary, the Supreme Court has taken a rather dim view of the actions of the UP police. The number of journalists arrested, harassed, and intimated by the state is huge.

As the Reporters Without Frontiers website puts it, “They are exposed to every kind of attack, including police violence against reporters, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups or corrupt local officials. . . . . Indians who espouse Hindutva, the ideology that gave rise to radical right-wing Hindu nationalism, are trying to purge all manifestations of “anti-national” thought from the public debate. . . . . Criminal prosecutions are meanwhile often used to gag journalists critical of the authorities, with some prosecutors invoking Section 124a of the penal code, under which “sedition” is punishable by life imprisonment. “

Locking up messengers

The second way is to arrest citizens who put on social media anything that the state does not like. The incidents are far too many. This was taken to absurd limits when just last month, the UP government arrested a man for making an appeal through social media for oxygen, as his father was dying (the father eventually died, and the Supreme Court had to step in with an edict that any arrest on account of postings on social media would be treated as contempt of court). But there are times the ruling party tries to publicise information than many believe to be fake. Twitter recently classified them as “manipulated”. Not surprisingly, the police landed up in Twitter’s office in Delhi. The ruling party has yet to come up with the document which they claim the opposition was trying to promote. The two documents presented by the ruling party were found to be forged.

The state views information from posts on social media and reports from independent journalists as acts which seek to present a wrong picture of the prevailing situation. In fact, the real picture is several times worse, with queues of bodies lining the streets to the crematoriums, unclaimed bodies floating in the river, and bodies buried in the sands. This independent report mentions 2,219 deaths in UP just from just 6 May to 12 May. The state conceals the number of infected and deaths by asking diagnostic companies not to conduct tests, and threatening reporters with dire consequences if they dare report this.