Patriotism Vs Political Opposition: Where Protest Ends And National Duty Begins

Protesting against a government and making a protest anti-national are two entirely different things. The AI Summit, for example, was a gathering held in the national interest, aimed at giving direction to how AI should serve people. It was a multinational, multidimensional, multi-industry initiative—and by staging a shirtless protest, the opposition not only demeaned itself but also attempted to demean the nation.

Of course, the freedom to protest is constitutionally recognised as a fundamental right. The opposition's job is to protest against the government, not against the nation. A country like India can have multiple political views and multiple political parties. Chaotic as the different voices seem, that is what a great democracy is about, and that is perfectly valid.

Patriotism beyond party lines

But running through all parties there should be a sense of patriotism—a duty towards the country that transcends narrow political ideologies. Whatever your political persuasion, it should be animated by a patriotic spirit.

Opposing the government is one thing; attempting to malign the nation is something else entirely. In many countries, such an act would be considered treason. In India, given its deeply tolerant nature, people get away with it—except through a long-drawn-out legal process if they are brought to justice.

There was a time when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Leader of the Opposition and Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. Vajpayee was trusted enough to be chosen to represent the nation at international conferences abroad. For all her authoritarian tendencies, Indira Gandhi knew one thing—that Vajpayee would never let the nation down. He may have been her most formidable critic, but she never doubted his commitment to the nation. How many leaders in the opposition today can the same be said of? Certainly not the current Leader of the Opposition.

Dharma and public life

So why are we discussing this in a spiritual column? Because this is dharma—spirituality expressed at the social and national level. One cannot ignore what is unfolding at the national level. Dharma and spirituality must be brought into every aspect of life, including politics.

