Overcoming Inner Conflict

When inner conflict arises, there is a way to remind yourself that you are much more powerful and bigger than the conflict. Sit still in your inner space, unmindful of any conflict, any thought or emotion. If it comes, let it come and go. Giving too much importance to your thoughts and emotions can make you weak. If you set them aside and decide to move on, it can make you strong. In meditation, countless thoughts and distractions may arise. Yet, by elevating your consciousness above these disturbances and not dwelling on their origins, you can delve deeper into your meditative state.

By thinking why bad thoughts come, you are a party to the conflict, and this makes you weak. Let them come and go. Think that you have nothing to do with them. This is a way to win over inner conflict. The earlier generations of masters appeared to have strange ways in such matters. When someone would come and say, "I don’t feel good", they would reply, "You have to bear your cross", instead of comforting or consoling them. They would never show compassion. They would say, "If you are suffering, it is because of your karma. You have to go through your karma and finish it off. If you don’t, you will have to carry it to the next lifetime".

Face your inner conflicts and fight them. Some days you'll feel great, other days not so much. The world isn't concerned with your feelings; it is only interested in what you are doing & what you have done.

Feelings go up and down, but the world would only ask you, "What good have you done and how have you contributed to the world?" When we are in this complex emotional turmoil, we often spend a lot of money and time.

Not only do we waste our time, we waste someone else's money and time too. If we run away from something, we are only running away from our self. We need to wake up from this slumber. This will bring inner strength.

