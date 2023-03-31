Outcome of Karnataka polls will have its fallout on 2024 Lok Sabha elections and three state assemblies

While riding on the victory crest in three north east states, Bharatiye Janata Party is poised to make its southward journey again to retain Karnataka hence, it will embark upon the ‘Charisma’ of PM Narendra Modi, though it will be pitted against the not ‘so good image’ of Bomai-BJP coalition government besides several burning issues like Anti-incumbency factor, high inflation, unemployment problem, lucrative promises being made by Congress ,etc.

In this backdrop, BJP has put the prestige of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and B.S. Yeddyurappa, an octogenarian leader, at stake as outcome of Karnataka polls will have its direct bearing on ensuing three assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh besides impacting the 2024 parliamentary elections.

BJP HIGHLY DEPENDent UPON MODI CHARISMA AS A VOTE CATCHER

BJP is banking upon the vote catching capability of Modi and influence of former CM, Yeddyurappa who has been reined in by nominating him as a member of parliamentary board and central election committee though he has been humiliated in the past when he was twice divested of his CM’s chair.PM Modi tried to placate Yeddyurappa when he described him as one of the most experienced leaders who has devoted his life for the welfare of farmers and poor people. Yeddyurappa’s community, Lingayat constitutes 17% of the population in Karnataka, mostly in northern areas, hence a belated attempt to woo the community has been made by BJP by appeasing this stalwart who will be a star campaigner but not CM candidate. BJP will have to focus on Southern Karnataka (Mysore region) as it has done well in other regions and it improved significantly in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the saffron party is organisationally very strong and has no dearth of resources which gets strengthened owing to RSS machinery. BJP’s support of majority of Lingayat MUTTS and communal agenda of Love Jehad, mobilisation of Hindu vote bank through polarisation etc. form the strong weapons to win the elections.

BJP MAKES TRIES TO RETAIN KARNATAKA THROUGH SOCIAL ENGINEERING

In the hope of creating pro Hindu sentiments, BJP-Bomai government scrapped 4% quota of Muslims who will be moved to 10 % weaker section (EWS) category hence now they will have to compete with Brahmins, Mudaliyars, Jains, Vysyas and others .It may have impact on existing EWS castes and adversely affect the interests of the Muslims. Experts say that it may also have a negative impact on those castes Banjara Community which have been hit due to this new caste rejig hence they were lying dormant so far. Analysis say that the Bomai government had raised the quota for SCs from 15 % to 17 %and STs from 5 percent to 7 percent in October,2022 to improve its chances on the basis of the social engineering formula. Then, another attempt was made last Friday when it withdrew the 4 % Muslim quota and it would be shared between the powerful Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities which until now enjoyed five percent and four percent sub quotas respectively within the OBC segment.

GAME CHANGER FOR CONGRESS

Bomai-BJP government’s ‘controversial image’ has given hope to congress to register its victory after losing three eastern states including Tripura, Megahalya and Nagaland which may prove a ‘Game Changer’ for the beleaguered party at central level also. But if BJP wins against all odds in the first southern state then it will be encouraged as it is bound to add to its aggressive posture which will help it in state elections as well as 2024. BJP had won 104 seats in the house of 224 in 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka and toppled Congress-Janata dal (secular) coalition in June,2020 barely after 15 months as 16 MLAs of ruling alliance resigned which brought Bomai at the helm of affairs in the state.

CONGRESS IS SERIOUSLY EYING KARNATAKA

The Think Tank of Congress is optimist to turn the tables on BJP primarily due to several factors which include skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, unemployment problem, weakening of democratic setup, misuse of investigating agencies, women atrocities, etc. Second, unlike in the past, Congress general secretary incharge of Karnataka polls, Randeep Surjewala and his team had been deployed by high command well on time who have been working hard and succeeded in browbeating BJP by releasing the first list of 124 candidates on March 24 which was an unbelievable development. Third, Congress has described its two guarantees of Grih Jyoti – 200 units of electricity free for every household and Grih Laxmi – Rs 2,000 cash transfer every month to every household as genuine promises to give relief to these two deserving sections of the society. Surjewala hit hard against the ruling party and felt that CM Bommai, Power Minister and every BJP leader were panic-stricken as they must be scared of the popularity of the first two guarantees of the Karnataka Congress. Fourth, Congress is confident about the sympathy which will be generated from Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha and other ‘excesses’ being committed by the NDA government. To derive political mileage, Rahul will kickstart a campaign from Kolar in Karnataka from April 5 -the same place where he delivered a speech which led to his two year conviction by Surat court. Fifth, Congress expects the impact of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as he had raised all issues relating to every section of the society including common people, youths, women etc.

Finally, Congress, however, will have to sort out the issues of infighting in organization, a tussle for CM’s post between Siddaramaiah, opposition leader and Shiv Kumar, countering the communal agenda of BJP, caste equations and distribution of tickets.

Aam Aadmi Party had contested 29 seats in 2018 and lost deposits in all.

Now AAP may act as a vote cutter in Karnataka if the Delhi CM decides to field candidates in Bangalore and around despite zero percent chances of success?

On the other hand, JD(S) and Congress combined took the lead over BJP when the first list was announced which has given head start to those who got the tickets.

Experts believe that it is do and die for BJP and Congress both as final results will have an impact on ensuing three state assembly polls and parliamentary polls in 2024.

(Writer is political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla)