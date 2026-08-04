Our True Homeland: Finding God Within And Discovering Life's Higher Purpose

True spiritual fulfilment begins by seeking the Divine within rather than in the material world | AI Generated Representational Image

We are travellers, we are pilgrims, and we have to return to our true native homeland. Our native home, the realm of Light, is often called God. Our pilgrimage is to the Eternal, which is our true home. The purpose of our temporary visit to this earth is to make progress towards the heavenly world of Light.

The world around us is ephemeral, giving us temporary joy with its wealth and luxuries. We are satisfied with a little praise and a little honour. We are satisfied with what the world gives us. But the person who becomes aware of the transitory nature of existence on this earth realises that this world is illusory and impermanent.

Such a person becomes aware that we have come to this earth for a higher purpose. And that purpose is to realise the Self. The next question raised in the life of the seeker is: "Where is God? How can I find Him?"

The Search Within

Then begins the serious, persistent search for God. Realised souls find Him whom they seek without too much trouble. But the rest of us are not so fortunate. We wander hither and thither; many places beckon us, and we are lost in these wanderings.

There is no need to wander far away in search of Him, for He is within. He whom we all seek is not to be found out there, but is actually within us. He is within each one of us. Thus, quench the thirst for the Lord by seeking Him within.

(Dada J. P. Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)