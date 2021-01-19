On a day our boys made cricketing history in Brisbane, snatching a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat win from the jaws of defeat, let this space eulogise their wondrous feat in a pithy social media message which virtually sums up the latest Test series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Make due allowance for a bit of exaggeration but do not ignore the kernel of truth in the three-line viral social media message: India A team was 36 all out; Indian B team won the Test; Indian C team won the series. How very true! Keep it up, boys. The nation is truly with you. It has discovered brand new young talent. You have made the nation proud.