On a day our boys made cricketing history in Brisbane, snatching a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat win from the jaws of defeat, let this space eulogise their wondrous feat in a pithy social media message which virtually sums up the latest Test series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Make due allowance for a bit of exaggeration but do not ignore the kernel of truth in the three-line viral social media message: India A team was 36 all out; Indian B team won the Test; Indian C team won the series. How very true! Keep it up, boys. The nation is truly with you. It has discovered brand new young talent. You have made the nation proud.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)