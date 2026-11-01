Oscar Wilde’s Words, Wit And Wisdom In These Wild Times | AI

An Irish professor friend of mine, who teaches Archaic English Literature at the University of Dublin, wrote to me a week ago and said that the world seems to be evincing a renewed interest in Oscar Wilde’s works, wit and wisdom. British universities call it the 4Ws: Wilde, Works, Wit and Wisdom. This is indeed happening. Leading Indian English dailies are also regularly explaining and elucidating Wilde’s wildly witty aphorisms and quotes. What’s there in Wilde’s oeuvre that draws us to his witty persona? Let’s have some insights. By the way, Oscar Wilde was born on October 16. He was an Irish writer and playwright.

The entire world is witnessing gloom and turbulence. Witless world leaders are aggravating the dismal scenario and making it all the more deplorable. There’s no genuine wisdom coming from any direction. Wars are raging everywhere. Proverbially speaking, humanity is at its wit’s end. So, in these harrowing and horrendous times, the mind seeks some kind of succour in the form of quick wit and avoids the ponderous wisdom of so-called ‘enlightened’ spiritual gurus and motivational speakers. Enough of Gyan and Dhyan!

Here comes quick-witted Wilde with his haazir-jawabi and pratyutpannamati (Sanskrit for quick wit). Moreover, wit makes us feel innately and intrinsically happy. Oscar Wilde’s wit has an element of relatability. That’s why he aptly said of himself in The Picture of Dorian Gray: “You will always be fond of me. I represent to you all the sins you never had the courage to commit.”

So, when he says, “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it,” you nod in agreement. This famous quote challenges the conventional wisdom of resisting temptation and instead advocates embracing it. Wilde suggests that by succumbing to our temptations, we can truly understand and experience them, thereby diminishing their power over us. This provocative statement forces us to reconsider our understanding of self-control and the complexities of human desires.

It emphasises the importance of self-awareness and confronting our own weaknesses to achieve inner peace and contentment. Ultimately, Wilde’s words remind us that ignoring or denying our temptations can imprison us in a constant battle, while embracing them and learning from them enables personal growth and liberation. Wilde’s quote also takes a dig at prudery and Grundyism. In other words, be a good ‘animal’, true to your instincts!

Wilde was an aesthete, an Epicurean, to be precise. This brilliant statement proves the point: “I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.”

This quote encapsulates his sophisticated and refined approach to life. Despite his reputation as a flamboyant and extravagant individual, Wilde understood that true luxury lies not in excessive indulgence but in appreciating the very best that life has to offer. Rather than seeking quantity or ostentation, he cherished quality and beauty in all aspects of existence.

This quote reflects Wilde’s intrinsic understanding that true satisfaction comes from surrounding oneself with the finest things that can enrich one’s senses, intellect and emotions. It is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his capacity to find contentment in the highest standards of art, literature and lifestyle.

Wilde used humour to state that he loved luxury, fine craftsmanship and things of the highest quality. He had a rare ability to distinguish between class and crass. By the way, people often mistakenly credit this same idea to Winston Churchill, but records show that it was actually said by his friend F. E. Smith, describing Churchill’s love of luxury.

Oscar Wilde’s following quote is a Gospel or Oracular Truth for committed and lifelong singles, who aren’t exactly averse to falling in and out of love at the drop of a hat: “One should always be in love. That is the reason one should never marry.”

Wilde believed in the continuous pursuit of love, highlighting the dynamic and transformative nature of such emotions. A perpetual state of love infuses life with passion, excitement and an unending sense of possibility. In this context, Wilde suggests that marriage, as a formal and binding commitment, may inhibit one’s ability to constantly experience love’s vibrant essence.

For him, the idea of lifelong attachment may restrict one’s capacity to explore the vast array of emotions and connections that love can offer. Wilde’s sentiment encourages individuals to embrace the notion of ever-evolving love, while perhaps challenging society’s conventional understanding and expectations surrounding marriage.

Wedlock often locks love’s possibilities of growing and glowing further. Marriage is often ‘the dustbin of love’. Yours truly has followed Wilde’s wise piece of advice to the last syllable, nay, glosseme! Mind you, Wilde’s idea of love is not about philandering or sowing one’s wild oats.

Rather, “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” Wilde’s clever use of the word ‘romance’ implies that loving oneself should be seen as an ongoing, passionate affair rather than a fleeting or superficial endeavour. By acknowledging and appreciating our own worth, flaws and virtues alike, we lay the groundwork for a profound connection with our own beings.

This quote serves as a reminder that self-love is not an indulgence but an essential and continuous journey towards personal growth, fulfilment and, ultimately, happiness. Self-love is not narcissism. It’s about knowing one’s true worth with positivism.

One of his most interesting quotes is: “I don’t want to go to heaven. None of my friends are there.” It captures his characteristic wit and satirical insight into the human condition. Rather than succumbing to the conventional notion of heaven as a place of eternal bliss, Wilde challenges the idea by emphasising the importance of friendship and human connections.

In his eyes, heaven loses its appeal if those with whom we have formed deep bonds and shared experiences are absent. This quote stands as a testament to Wilde’s unapologetic individualism and his belief in the significance of genuine relationships over the promises of an afterlife.

And the icing on the cake is: “There is no sin except stupidity.” It’s a harsh but thought-provoking statement that challenges our understanding of morality. Wilde argues that the root of all wrongdoing and immoral behaviour lies in ignorance and foolishness rather than inherent evil.

By labelling stupidity as the only sin, Wilde highlights the detrimental consequences that can arise from the absence of knowledge, rationality and critical thinking. This quote invites us to reevaluate our judgments of others, acknowledging that ignorance can cause harm and injustice, and urging us to cultivate intellect and wisdom as the antidotes to our own moral failings.

Wilde was a master of mot juste (the exact right word or phrase for a specific situation, a term coined by the French novelist Gustave Flaubert). Exact and precise words enhance the efficacy and beauty of a witty statement. His wit is sharper than that of Churchill and Twain. Fun is the essence of his repartee, sans sarcasm or sardonic wordplay.

Oscar Wilde’s wit is less acidic and acerbic than that of Churchill and Twain. It’s clean wit without warts. Though comparisons are always odious, one can state with a fair degree of certitude that Wilde’s wit is finer than that of Jane Austen, P. G. Wodehouse and Terry Pratchett. That’s the reason books, newspapers and the internet are full of Oscar Wilde’s endearing and engaging epigrams and paradoxes.

Oscar Wilde was born on October 16.

Sumit Paul is a regular contributor to the world’s premier publications and portals in several languages.