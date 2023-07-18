Oommen Chandy, a people’s leader

Oommen Chandy | Twitter

In the death of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, 79, the nation has lost one of its great sons. His unyielding commitment to being amongst the people he served was a hallmark of his leadership. He represented Puthuppally in the State Assembly for 53 years without a break. This remarkable feat is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his constituents and their concerns. His tenure as chief minister, spanning seven years and two terms, showcased his exceptional administrative abilities and concern for the poor. From infrastructure development to social welfare initiatives, his contributions transformed Kerala into a more vibrant and inclusive state. During his illustrious career, he faced a challenging time when he was embroiled in a scandal. He maintained his innocence and his supporters firmly believed in his integrity. Eventually, he was fully exonerated, and the focus shifted to those who raised the scandal. This ugly episode highlighted his resilience and the unwavering trust he had earned from the people.

One of Chandy's most remarkable qualities was his ability to transcend barriers of religion, caste, and politics. He commanded immense respect and admiration from people across the spectrum. His inclusive approach and genuine concern for the welfare of all sections of society helped foster a sense of unity and harmony among the people of Kerala. His ability to bridge divides and build consensus was a testament to his statesmanship and his commitment to a progressive and inclusive society. His remarkable career, dedicated service, and steadfast commitment to the people have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders to prioritise the needs and aspirations of the common people above all else. They will forever cherish the memories of Oommen Chandy who dedicated his life to their welfare and brought about positive changes in their lives.

