Once again, China brazenly flouts civilised norms, blocking WHO experts from visiting Wuhan

In yet another sign of Chinese defiance of civilised norms of behaviour, the belated visit of a WHO team to look into the origins of the coronavirus was stymied due to the wilful denial of visas. Flimsy excuses to block the experts from visiting Wuhan, the city where the pandemic birthed in December 2019, were made to justify the action.

China had blocked the visit of independent experts soon after the virus first came to light. More than a year later, it is doubtful if the experts will be able to gather any evidence incriminating the Chinese authorities either in the management of its wet markets or in the immediate aftermath of the virus.

Yet, if the WHO, under controversial head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was accused of being soft on China, cannot arrange to inspect the origins of the pandemic which has tormented the world, it speaks of the arrogance of President Xi Jinping and his constant need to project power to the world. Power without responsibility poses a threat to world peace. China needs to follow the canons of civilised behaviour, without which it risks being dubbed a rogue power.