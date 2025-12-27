Nitin Nabin's Rise: A Subtle Truce Renewing BJP-RSS Bonds

BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to appoint 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as national working president on December 14, 2025, stands as a landmark in the party's organisational history, symbolising a delicate yet profound renewal in its relationship with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). At an age when many leaders are still climbing state-level ladders, Nabin—born in 1980, coincidentally the founding year of the BJP—brings a youthful vigour combined with deep-rooted ideological credentials and a proven track record far from the corrosive influences of Delhi's power corridors. As a five-term MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna and serving as Bihar's Road Construction Minister, Nabin has cultivated an image of an accessible, hands-on leader committed to development without the baggage of corruption scandals that have plagued others. His entry into politics was marked by personal loss; following the death of his father, a respected BJP figure who had twice won from Patna West during challenging times against Lalu Prasad Yadav's dominance, Nabin secured a by-election victory on sympathy votes in 2006. However, he transcended that initial wave through persistent nurturing of his constituency, earning trust as an effective administrator.

In Nitish Kumar's government, where alliances have often been fluid, Nabin distinguished himself as a dependable lieutenant, particularly in executing ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at connecting remote corners of Bihar to Patna within hours—a vision that resonated deeply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national development agenda. His role in building roads not only transformed Bihar's landscape but also indirectly received endorsements from unlikely quarters, as even critics like Prashant Kishor spared him from accusations levelled at other ministers. Organisationally, Nabin's leadership of the BJP's youth wing in Bihar and his successful stints as election in-charge in states such as Chhattisgarh and Sikkim demonstrated his ability to mobilise cadres and deliver electoral victories, making him a multifaceted asset.

This appointment inevitably invites comparisons to the 2009 elevation of Nitin Gadkari as party president, a move driven by the RSS in the wake of electoral setbacks to break the stranglehold of Delhi-based leaders and reinvigorate the organisation with fresh, ideologically pure blood. Gadkari, then an outsider with a strong administrative background in Maharashtra, introduced pioneering initiatives, including digital mobilisation, enhanced diaspora connections, and a more structured think-tank approach—many of which have become integral to the BJP's modern machinery. Despite his innovations, Gadkari's term was curtailed by allegations of financial irregularities in his private ventures, which the RSS interpreted as deliberate efforts to undermine their reboot experiment. The subsequent return to familiar Delhi faces reinforced perceptions of resistance to change.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections provided a similar moment of reflection for the BJP, securing power but missing aggressive targets and entering coalition dependencies that highlighted vulnerabilities. Ground-level inputs emphasised the urgency of grooming younger leaders steeped in Sangh ethos to ensure long-term sustainability and ideological expansion. Nabin perfectly aligns with this blueprint: his family ties to the Sangh ecosystem, combined with grassroots experience, position him as an ideal candidate for nurturing without the taint of national-level factionalism. Crucially, his selection does not appear as an RSS imposition but rather a consensual choice, reflecting evolved dynamics in the Modi-Shah era.

The RSS has consistently asserted its separation from the BJP—ideological mentor versus political vehicle—yet it masterfully leverages opportunities to embed its vision through sympathetic leadership. By advocating for a leader unexposed to Delhi's "foul political air", the Sangh advances its multi-decade planning for social and political causes without overt confrontation. For the current leadership duo of Modi and Shah, known for centralised control, accommodating Nabin represents pragmatic adaptation: he is a proven performer in their strategic framework, having contributed to key wins, while simultaneously addressing calls for rejuvenation amid post-2024 coalition realities.

This constitutes a unique truce, where the RSS shifts from potential interference to constructive building—"I will not impose, but develop through you." Shared long-term perspectives facilitate this—Modi's intensive engagement with Bihar through dozens of visits and development pledges, paralleled by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's formative years as prant pracharak in the state where he likely observed Nabin's early involvement. Bhagwat's enduring personal connections in Bihar underscore a deep familiarity.

Geographically and strategically, Nabin's origins mark a deliberate eastward thrust. As the first working president hailing from eastern India, his appointment signals an intensified focus on consolidating gains in Bihar and pushing into challenging terrains like West Bengal, Odisha, and the Northeast. This pivot aims to replicate the ideological hegemony enjoyed in western states, leveraging recent electoral successes to assert Hindutva-infused development narratives. Socially, his Kayastha caste background allows nuanced engineering without overshadowing broader agendas.

In essence, Nitin Nabin's ascent heralds a matured partnership between the RSS and BJP's top echelons, blending ideological steadfastness with electoral pragmatism. In a landscape requiring agility amid alliances and ambitious visions like Viksit Bharat, this step fortifies the party's foundations. By installing a leader tasked with organisational surgery—excising inefficiencies while strengthening core strengths—the BJP prepares for decades ahead, demonstrating that true resilience stems from harmonious reconciliation of roots and realism.

Sayantan Ghosh is the author of The Aam Aadmi Party: The Untold Story of a Political Uprising and Its Undoing. He is on X as @sayantan_gh.