Navigating BRICS’ Balancing Act | AI

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration stands as an outcome of some very nuanced balancing, with credit firmly due to New Delhi for steering this outcome through a labyrinth of competing geopolitical interests. We take that as a sign of its coming of age. A direct read of the text reveals no explicit denunciation of the havoc in West Asia created by the egregious excesses of the rampaging instincts of both the United States and Israel, not necessarily in that order. Washington and Tel Aviv are not going to be exactly jumping with joy over the sharp systemic critiques levelled against unilateral sanctions, military occupation, and throttling of supplies, and, of course, President Trump’s remarkable trade policies. But there is certainly critique, plenty of it, in what BRICS expects in terms of outcomes. By reiterating the expectations on the Palestinian situation and Gaza, BRICS has rekindled hopes of a just redressal, even if none of those sweeping outcomes are going to be emergent realities overnight. It is there as reminders for all of us.

What the BRICS Delhi Declaration does is shape global agendas, give a voice to the under-voiced, and situate the Global South more centrally. Expectations of the BRICS sceptics have no doubt been somewhat dampened by the deft tightrope walk performed in getting Iran and the UAE to sign on to the declaration. This does not mean the differences have narrowed, just as the differences between Riyadh and Tehran—undoubtedly more complicated by the Houthi military run along the Red Sea Coast—remain vast. But they have been efficiently papered over, which is good enough for the purposes of a summit of this kind. The summit gives cause to reflect on the efficacy of such grand gala diplomatic jamborees. Here we point out the complete absence of any meaningful mention of Ukraine. It is a magician's trick worthy of Houdini's disappearing act. It is there in the headlines we read but magically hidden in the declaration, an optical illusion worth every bit of our applause.

The document does not attempt to solve the world's most intractable conflicts overnight, nor does it establish an immediate replacement for Western financial supremacy. Instead, it serves as a sophisticated diplomatic pressure valve. It puts together the structural grievances of emerging economies, channelling them into constructive demands for multilateral reform while protecting individual member states from diplomatic isolation. By prioritising consensus over confrontation, New Delhi managed to hold together a fragile coalition spanning adversarial middle powers and global heavyweights alike. The resulting text walks a fine line between critique and engagement, proving that the bloc can accommodate profound internal contradictions without fracturing its foundational mission. It is a bit like navigating the Hormuz these days. It stands as the clearest indication that BRICS is alive and kicking. Let us raise a toast to that.