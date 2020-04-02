Amid coronavirus lockdown, we realise that we - the government included - are a nation of lawbreakers

Study the table alongside. It tells you of how all the major states of India, led by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, have abetted the formation of slums.

In Maharashtra, almost 10% of its population will be slum dwellers. As an earlier column on these pages had pointed out , there is clear evidence of encouragement from politicians for slum formation.

They are the votebanks politicians depend upon to change the demographics of a given territory. How else do you explain a 17.5% increase in general population between Census 2001 and 2011, but a 25.1% growth in slum population? Clearly, someone has been encouraging people to form slums. This is because the law-abiding citizen also goes to cities in search of jobs in much the same way as potential slum dwellers. Some encouragement is required to make this number rise.

Then watch the swifter 37% increase in the number of slum households during the decade. You realise that since government doles and benefits are given to households and not to individuals (subsidised gas cylinders, rations and electricity among others), there is an incentive for increasing the number of households. Once more, rules are bent to circumvent laws.

Proof for this is quite visible in the number of people per slum household declining from the national average of 5.3 people to an absurd 0.5. Clearly there is a tenfold increase in entitlements for slum dwellers.

This could not have happened without the collusion of civic staff, the police and even politicians. Laws are for other people. Not the politician inspired. But why confine ourselves to slums. Look at India’s legislators. In March 2018, the Parliament hurriedly passed an amendment to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

This amendment allowed political parties to receive foreign funds, with no questions asked. Worse, it legalised this for 42 years retrospectively. This was despite court rulings that such amounts and the source must be disclosed, as required under law.