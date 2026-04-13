Myanmar’s Military Scripted Mandate, A Sham & Fake: A Political Reset That Deepens The Crisis | File Pic (Representational Image)

Amid the ferocity of the Israel–US and Iran conflict, the Myanmar military regime’s conduct of widely criticised and fraudulent elections, has largely escaped global attention. Paradoxically, this silence has proved a blessing in disguise for the junta, enabling it to stage-manage polls that lacked genuine legitimacy, as virtually all credible opposition parties stayed away from the exercise due to ban imposed by the regime.

Myanmar’s promised elections, were conducted under the long shadow of the February 1, 2021 coup led by Min Aung Hlaing, have yet to materialise in the form originally projected by the junta. Despite repeated assurances that polls would be held as part of a transition toward what the military calls a “disciplined democracy,” nationwide elections have been postponed multiple times following extensions of the state of emergency. The electoral framework, however, has already been reshaped in ways that institutionalise military supremacy behind a civilian façade.

Far from closing Myanmar’s political crisis, the process has formalised it.

India’s Immediate Strategic Dilemmas

For India, Myanmar’s crisis is neither distant nor abstract. It is immediate, layered and consequential. The 1,643-km border shared with Myanmar runs through sensitive north-eastern states, where instability across the frontier quickly spills inward.

Nearly 31,000 refugees have entered Mizoram since the coup, testing India’s humanitarian response and local administrative capacity. Cross-border arms trafficking and narcotics flows have intensified, with UN and regional enforcement data indicating a sharp rise in synthetic drug seizures in Northeast India over the past five years. Militant networks exploit porous terrain; informal trade routes double as smuggling corridors.

Myanmar is central to India’s Act East policy and to connectivity initiatives linking the Northeast to Southeast Asia. Persistent civil conflict threatens infrastructure projects such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and undermines India’s efforts to stabilise its frontier. A militarised but internally weakened Myanmar presents a paradox: it offers short-term engagement clarity, yet long-term unpredictability.

An Election without Opposition

While nationwide polling has not been fully implemented, the legal architecture for future elections has been reshaped. Post-coup electoral laws enacted in 2022 and 2023 empowered the junta-appointed Union Election Commission to dissolve or deregister more than 40 parties. The National League for Democracy (NLD) — which decisively won the 2020 polls — was formally dissolved in 2023 after failing to re-register under restrictive new rules. Several regional formations either lost registration or withdrew in protest.

Polling remains impossible in large swathes of Rakhine, Shan, Kachin, Chin and Sagaing regions due to ongoing conflict. Any eventual vote under these conditions would disenfranchise millions. The process appears less a competitive contest than a managed ratification mechanism should it proceed.

This evolving electoral cycle seeks to close the loop opened by the coup: dismantle the opposition, redesign the system, and claim legitimacy through controlled participation.

The Conflict Landscape Ahead

Myanmar’s internal war remains unresolved. Armed resistance movements, People’s Defence Forces (PDFs), and ethnic armed organisations continue to challenge the military across multiple fronts. A critical turning point was Operation 1027 in October 2023, launched by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which exposed serious structural weaknesses in the Tatmadaw’s operational capacity and led to significant territorial losses along the China border.

Despite battlefield setbacks, the military’s institutional dominance remains anchored in the Constitution of Myanmar, which reserves 25 per cent of parliamentary seats for the armed forces and grants them control over Defence, Home Affairs and Border Affairs. Even if Min Aung Hlaing transitions formally into a civilian presidency after a future election, the underlying command architecture would remain military-centric.

Repeated cabinet reshuffles and senior command changes since 2023 reflect both internal strains and efforts to maintain cohesion within the ruling structure.

China’s Strategic Opportunity

A prolonged military dispensation in Myanmar presents strategic dividends for China. Isolated internationally and sanctioned by Western powers, the junta has few reliable partners. Beijing, pragmatic and transaction-driven, fills that vacuum.

China’s interests are anchored in energy corridors, infrastructure investments and access to the Bay of Bengal through the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative. Stability, even if authoritarian, serves Beijing’s calculus so long as its projects are protected.

Military rule also reduces Western leverage. With Washington and European capitals maintaining sanctions and political distance, China gains relative influence in security cooperation and diplomatic shielding at multilateral forums. It has historically maintained ties not only with the central military leadership but also with certain ethnic armed groups, enabling calibrated leverage across actors.

For India, this asymmetry matters. An increasingly China-dependent Myanmar risks narrowing New Delhi’s strategic space in its immediate neighbourhood.

ASEAN’s Fading Relevance

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has struggled to assert meaningful influence over Myanmar’s trajectory. Its Five-Point Consensus, announced in April 2021 to promote dialogue and de-escalation, has yielded minimal tangible progress. The principle of non-interference has constrained stronger collective action.

While ASEAN has continued the policy of excluding junta political representatives from high-level summits, it has not been able to enforce compliance or broker substantive negotiations between the military and opposition forces. The result is a regional body that appears normatively concerned but practically sidelined.

Humanitarian and Governance Crisis

The humanitarian context compounds the fragility. The United Nations estimates that nearly half of Myanmar’s population now lives at or below the poverty line. Over 3 million people are internally displaced, with displacement figures rising after intensified fighting in late 2023 and 2024. Food insecurity affects millions across conflict-affected regions.

A draft Cybersecurity Law has expanded state control over digital space, though implementation remains uneven across territories due to fragmented authority and conflict conditions.

In such an environment, any electoral exercise risks becoming performative rather than representative.

What India Must Watch

India’s policy toward Myanmar must navigate moral complexity and strategic necessity. Open alignment with the junta risks reputational costs and alienation of democratic forces. Total disengagement, however, would concede space to China and undermine border stability.

New Delhi will need calibrated engagement: maintaining working channels with military authorities while expanding quiet outreach to ethnic stakeholders and civil society actors. Border management must be strengthened without sacrificing humanitarian responsiveness. Intelligence coordination on narcotics and arms flows must intensify.

Most critically, India must view Myanmar not as a peripheral crisis but as an extension of its own internal security environment. Instability in Sagaing or Chin reverberates in Manipur and Mizoram.

The junta’s projected electoral roadmap may signal procedural intent, but the underlying conflict architecture remains volatile. For India, the question is not whether Myanmar has turned a page. It is whether the next phase will entrench prolonged instability along its eastern frontier.

(Writer is strategic affairs columnist and senior political analyst based in Shimla)