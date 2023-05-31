Multilateralism more critical than ever before

As we move further into the 21st century, multilateralism has become an increasingly important aspect of international relations. With emerging superpowers on the rise and with global migration, changing demographics, and shifting global trade patterns, multilateralism is more critical than ever before.

Existing multilateral structures face significant challenges in the 21st century, with the world grappling with unprecedented challenges and global interconnectedness continuing to deepen, making the need for an effective and inclusive multilateral system more urgent than ever. True multilateralism should not only focus on interactions between nation-states but also empower local communities and individuals. Multilateralism must prioritise the participation of grassroots organisations and individuals directly affected by global challenges.

These reforms should focus on making these structures more democratic, transparent, and accountable, and on reorienting them towards the challenges of the 21st century. New initiatives could be added to the existing multilateral system to address specific challenges and promote greater cooperation between nations. By working together to reform and expand the existing multilateral system, we can build a more peaceful, prosperous, and equitable world for all.

At its core, multilateralism refers to the cooperation and coordination among multiple countries or international organisations to address shared concerns and achieve common goals. It recognises that many global issues transcend national boundaries and require collective effort to be tackled effectively.

The traditional model of multilateralism, established in the aftermath of World War II, was based on a relatively stable global order led by the US and a few Western powers. However, new power centres emerging in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. This necessitates a new approach to multilateralism, one that takes into account the growing influence of countries such as India and China, which are two of the world's fastest-growing economies. These countries are home to over one-third of the world's population and are becoming major voices in global affairs. Their growing economic and political influence has the potential to disrupt the existing global order.

However, the rise of new powers requires a more inclusive approach, one that takes into account the interests and perspectives of all nations. Multilateralism is particularly important in the context of global migration. The world is witnessing an unprecedented wave of migration, with millions of people leaving their homes in search of better opportunities. This has led to a growing humanitarian crisis, with many refugees and migrants facing discrimination, violence, and other forms of abuse. Multilateralism can play a critical role in addressing this crisis by providing resources to host countries, and protecting the rights of refugees and migrants. Multilateralism is also necessary in the context of shifting global demographics such as aging populations in the developed world and youth bulges in developing countries. Multilateralism can help address these challenges by promoting greater cooperation between nations, facilitating the exchange of ideas and knowledge, and ensuring that all nations have access to the resources they need to thrive.

Global trade is also undergoing significant changes, with the rise of new economic powers and the emergence of new trade agreements. Multilateralism can help promote trade liberalisation and ensure a level playing field for all nations. It can also help address the challenges posed by the digital economy, which is transforming the way goods and services are produced and consumed.

Existing multilateral structures like the United Nations, World Trade Organization, and World Health Organization, which have played a critical role in addressing global challenges, require significant reforms to remain useful. Many people feel that these structures are dominated by a few powerful nations and that their decision-making processes are opaque and undemocratic. This has led to growing disillusionment with these structures and a lack of public support for their initiatives. These structures are also being unable to adapt to the changing global order.

To address these challenges, existing multilateral structures need to be made more democratic and transparent, with greater representation for developing nations and more inclusive decision-making processes. This will help ensure that all nations have a stake in the decisions made by these structures and that their initiatives are more responsive to the needs of people around the world.

Second, they also need to be made more accountable, with clearer mechanisms for evaluating their performance and holding them to account when they fail to deliver. This will help build public trust in these structures and ensure that they remain effective over the long term.

Finally, multilateral structures need to be oriented towards the challenges of the 21st century, with a greater focus on issues such as climate change, migration, and digitalisation. This will require a significant overhaul of existing structures and a willingness to take on new challenges and embrace new ways of thinking about global cooperation. In this new world order, the role of non-state actors, including civil society organisations, private sector entities, and academia, has become increasingly prominent. Reimagined multilateralism must actively foster partnerships between governments, international organisations, and non-state actors. Recognising their unique expertise, resources, and perspectives, collaborative partnerships can harness diverse strengths to implement innovative and sustainable solutions. Such partnerships can foster cooperation in several areas, amplifying the impact of collective action.

Several new initiatives could also be added to the existing multilateral system. There could be a new multilateral body focused specifically on addressing the challenges of climate change, with a mandate to facilitate greater cooperation between nations and promote sustainable development. There could be a multilateral body focused on addressing the challenges of the digital economy, with a mandate to promote innovation, ensure data privacy, and protect human rights.

Any change has to start with acceptance of the need for such a change. Much of the traditional powers would not want to accept this world reality, for it would hurt their existing power trappings.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a corporate adviser and author of Time for Bharat. He tweets @ssmumbai