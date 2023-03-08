A protester demonstrates outside Sri Lanka president's home as the country's unprecedented economic crisis worsens | AFP

A nation, however small, is great because of the greatness of its people and a nation, however big it may be in wealth, arms, area or population, is still small and poor because of the low standard of the morality, morale and spirituality of its people. It has not been wrongly said, “If wealth is lost, nothing is lost; if health is lost, something is lost; but if character is lost, everything is lost.” This old adage has been found correct and proved amply in the conflict that is going on between many neighbouring nations across Asia.



Moral and spiritual character is the backbone of any nation. The victory of Indian armed forces over decades is truly the victory of character. Even in a violent war, the character of the forces as well as of the people play a decisive role. And it is most appropriate to mention here that almost all the religious founders have emphasised the need of the highest character to win the kingdom of heaven, even without fighting a violent war. Take, for instance, the example of the worship-worthy deities of Bharat. No one knows their real biography, but really speaking, Sri Lakshmi and Sri Narayana, Sri Sita and Sri Rama, were the all-virtuous, completely viceless divine conquerors of the world who possessed both the crowns of Light i.e., purity or character and Might i.e., political power. They came to be the sovereigns of the entire world due to their purity, sublimity, soul-consciousness, peacefulness, lovefulness. It was later on, only after 2500 years of the rule of the dynasties of Sri Lakshmi and Sri Narayana when the descendants of those deities lost that highest character, as a result of which their sovereignty was divided in several states.

Again, at this auspicious hour of the confluence of the end of Kaliyuga and the beginning of Sat Yuga, when Almighty Supreme is re-establishing the same sovereignty of the deities, why not raise our standard of the character to the highest stage to become worship worthy like rulers of the Golden Age? It is better to be worthy children of the worthy and perfect father than to bring a bad name to HIM by remaining vicious or characterless creatures. So let us awake and arise, because Now is the Time! We are all pure and perfect in our original and true nature like our Supreme Father. So, let us be what we originally are — the deities of the highest character in the world.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com