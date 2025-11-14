Modern Education Can’t Counter Fanatic Conditioning: Why Ethical Dharma Is Key To Preventing Terrorism

A call for ethical education and universal dharma to counter extremist conditioning | Representational Image

We always believed that modern education would take care of the problem of terrorism; that terrorists were misguided, uneducated youth. The recent events in Delhi, where the terrorists turned out to be doctors, challenge that belief. No amount of modern education can overcome hardcore fanatic conditioning.

When any religion promotes fanaticism and death to non-believers, it reduces itself to a cult. True religion promotes dharma—universal ethics, acceptance of all humanity, and respect for individual freedom. Only when religions enhance rather than contradict universal ethics can they prevent terrorism.

Modern education fails here because it doesn't adequately address ethics. Despite universal ethics transcending specific religions, secularism has led to avoiding ethical education. The token moral science classes in schools are presented so poorly that children rebel against them. Moreover, superficial school lessons cannot counteract what hardcore fanatic organisations teach. Therefore, modern education isn't a solution for terrorism—it only makes terrorists more sophisticated in their methods.

The real solution lies in understanding universal dharma, irrespective of religious beliefs. Accepting and living by universal ethics could prevent ordinary individuals from becoming terrorists. However, for those already deeply conditioned, there is little hope.

Ultimately, there's no single solution to terrorism. It requires a multi-pronged approach: military action when necessary, robust ethical education, embracing modernity, and most importantly, each person critically examining their own religious belief system.

The path forward demands that we distinguish between religion that upholds universal human values and ideology that promotes violence. We must invest in genuine ethical education that resonates with youth, not perfunctory moral science classes. While we cannot save those already radicalised, we can create an environment where future generations understand that true spirituality and universal ethics are inseparable, making them immune to extremist propaganda that masquerades as religion.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com