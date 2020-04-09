Milk, turbulence and coronavirus

Last fortnight, milk was in the spotlight once again. And this time ostensibly because of the coronavirus lockdown. Some milk producers began crying wolf. They said that milk supplies to Mumbai would dwindle, because there was just not enough cattle fodder. They claimed that trucks carrying cattle feed were not allowed to ply on the roads.

Now milk is an essential commodity. So is agricultural produce in most states. Then, why were cattle feed trucks stopped? The story then changed, and the producers said that the cattle feed factories were not running in full capacity because of the shortage of labour that had either returned home, or in isolation.

But reassurance came from RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation); that the situation was purely temporary, and would become normal soon. It now transpires that they want an increase of Rs 2 per litter because they claim that the cost of inputs has gone up. This too was nixed.

In fact, much of the problem with milk goes back to money that Maharashtra’s cooperatives want to keep for themselves. GCMMF (which was set up by the late Verghese Kurien) believes that the cooperative is meant primarily for farmers, and not for the managers of cooperatives. This is something that Maharashtra’s cooperative bosses do not like; they prefer to run cooperatives their own way.

Thus, while Gujarat could focus its activities in developing and fine-tuning an extremely efficient procurement, processing and marketing machinery, Maharashtra ended up having around 60 milk brands. Moreover, while Gujarat managed to build India’s largest cooperative without government subsidies, Maharashtra’s cooperative managers (mostly politicians) were always on the lookout for government subsidies and grants.

Unlike Gujarat’s milk cooperative, Maharashtra’s cooperatives are largely financed by its sugar operations. One of the by-products of sugarcane is molasses, which helps run distilleries.