Manipur Peace Talks Gain Momentum As CM Khemchand Singh Initiates Dialogue Amid Ethnic Tensions

Manipur chief minister begins peace dialogue efforts to bridge divide between Meitei and Kuki communities | X

Better late than never. K. Khemchand Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, has initiated talks to address the ethnic conflict that has troubled the state since May 2023. The fact that the first round of discussions was held in Guwahati in neighbouring Assam itself reflects the fragile situation prevailing in Manipur. Holding the talks outside the state underlines both the depth of mistrust between communities and the need for neutral ground where dialogue can begin without tension. The Chief Minister deserves credit for attempting to bridge the divide between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community. Yet, the task before him is formidable. The wounds of the past three years remain deep, and reconciliation cannot be achieved overnight. Indeed, the challenges surfaced almost immediately. A day after the talks, a foiled attempt was made to attack the residence of the chief of the Kuki-Zo Council in Churachandpur district.

Vested interests and continuing tensions

Such incidents point to the presence of political and other vested interests that benefit from keeping the Meiteis and Kukis divided. Conflict often serves narrow agendas, while peace threatens them. This is precisely why the Chief Minister’s initiative assumes significance. Dialogue, however difficult, remains the only path to rebuilding trust. The roots of the crisis lie in the violent clashes of May 2023, among the worst in the state’s history. Nearly 260 people, most of them Kukis, lost their lives. Homes were burnt, properties destroyed, and entire neighbourhoods emptied. Nearly 50,000 members of the Kuki community fled the Manipur valley, where many had lived for generations. They sought refuge in the hills, where they continue to live in conditions of uncertainty and hardship. Children struggle to continue their studies, livelihoods have been lost, and many families remain unsure about their next meal.

Need for rehabilitation and reconciliation

If these displaced people are to return to the valley, they will need both security and compensation. They must be enabled to rebuild their homes and restart their lives. At the same time, some may prefer to remain in the hills if they are granted a meaningful degree of autonomy, even without separate statehood. The Chief Minister has rightly said that reconciliation requires both sides to come to the negotiating table with a spirit of forgive and forget. That may be easier said than done when memories of violence are still fresh. Yet, continued hostility will only prolong suffering. One redeeming feature is that Khemchand Singh approaches the process without the baggage of the past, giving him an opportunity to inspire confidence among all communities. Ultimately, the Meiteis and Kukis are two sides of the same coin in Manipur’s social fabric. The sooner they find a way to live together again as equal citizens, the better it will be for Manipur.