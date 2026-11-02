Manipur: Deep In Throes Of Crisis

Fresh Violence, Road Blockades And Protests Reflect The Continuing Ethnic Tensions And Security Crisis In Manipur | File Photo

Manipur continues to descend into anarchy, with no guarantee of even the most fundamental right of citizens: the right to life. Forget law and order; anyone can be abducted and killed in the name of ethnic rivalry. The latest killings are a grim reminder that the state remains far from returning to normalcy, despite repeated assurances by the authorities.

The immediate provocation for the latest flare-up was the recovery of the bodies of two Kuki youths who had gone missing from Taphou Kuki village on October 28. There are allegations that the bodies were desecrated. Their recovery triggered violent protests in Kangpokpi, the blocking of National Highway-2 and a shutdown called by Kuki organisations. Security forces had to resort to tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

This followed the killing of three Kuki men in an exchange of gunfire at Kekru Naga village in Noney district. Allegations of attacks on Kuki settlements and the burning of houses have further aggravated tensions.

A Vicious Cycle Of Violence

In Manipur, every act of violence invites an equal, and sometimes deadlier, retaliation. This vicious cycle of violence and counter-violence has become the defining feature of the crisis.

Since May 2023, when Kukis were driven out of the Imphal Valley, the state has remained virtually divided into two hostile territories, with the Meiteis dominating the valley and the Kukis concentrated in the surrounding hills. Even road connectivity between different areas has been severely disrupted.

Thousands of families have lost their homes and livelihoods. Children have been deprived of uninterrupted education. Normal economic activity has suffered, while development has virtually come to a standstill. The people of Manipur have paid an unbearable price for a conflict that the political leadership has failed to resolve.

New Government Fails To Restore Confidence

The hope that a new government would restore normalcy has also been belied. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who assumed office in February 2026, has been unable to inspire confidence. The spectacle of protesters bringing bodies to his official residence following killings is a telling commentary on the government’s inability to assure security even in the state capital.

The administration itself appears divided along ethnic lines, making coordinated action increasingly difficult.

Centre Cannot Escape Responsibility

The Centre cannot escape responsibility. Its initial inaction allowed the crisis to assume monstrous proportions. It appeared overawed by the political manoeuvring of the then Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, and failed to intervene decisively when intervention could have prevented further deterioration.

Even now, there is little evidence of a comprehensive political initiative to restore confidence among the warring communities.

Manipur is an integral part of India. Its people cannot be abandoned to fend for themselves. Restoring peace, protecting lives and ensuring constitutional governance are not acts of charity but solemn obligations of the Union government.