Mamata’s Crisis And BJP’s Shadow Play: Bengal Redefines Opposition Fragmentation

Political turbulence within the TMC has triggered debate over opposition unity, leadership challenges and the BJP's growing influence in West Bengal | X - @AITCofficial

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a decisive defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Within a month, the TMC stands on the brink of collapse. Around 58 of its MLAs defied Mamata Banerjee’s choice of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition and elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee instead. The Assembly speaker has recognised the rebel group as a separate legislative party. Veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the party and his seat, raising fears that the parliamentary wing may follow. This is not mere dissent but a structural rupture that exposes deep internal fault lines while revealing a more sophisticated political strategy.

Discontent Within TMC Leadership

At its heart lies discontent with the corporatised functioning under national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Rebels accuse the leadership of erecting bureaucratic filters around Mamata Banerjee, making access difficult for MLAs and workers. Over-reliance on external agencies sidelined old guards and grassroots leaders, breeding resentment. This organisational alienation combined with widespread allegations of corruption at the local level, including irregularities in recruitments and permissions, eroded support among both elected representatives and the public.

BJP’s Subtle Role In Fragmentation

Yet, the crisis cannot be understood without examining the BJP’s calibrated role. While opposition splits are common in Indian politics, the Bengal model differs markedly from the Maharashtra template seen in the Shiv Sena and the NCP cases. In Maharashtra, the BJP facilitated open defections, leading to government formation with clear numerical gains. In Bengal, the BJP’s approach is far more subtle, indirect, and strategically deeper.

The first major distinction lies in the internal nature of the rebellion. Unlike Maharashtra, where factions cited ideological differences and swiftly allied with the BJP for power, Bengal rebels claim loyalty to Mamata Banerjee while targeting the “nephew-led” structure and decision-making style. This creates a complex dynamic where the party appears divided against itself. The sidelining of veterans, excessive centralisation, and ground-level corruption scandals have alienated a large section of the legislative party, making reconciliation far more challenging. The split feels organic on the surface, yet its timing and momentum point to careful exploitation of existing weaknesses.

BJP Benefits Without Open Defections

Second, the BJP’s hand is indirect but decisive as the biggest beneficiary. Having secured a strong mandate, the BJP has publicly kept its doors closed to TMC MLAs to avoid voter backlash against the previous regime’s governance record. Unlike Maharashtra, where defectors gained ministerial positions and immediate power, the ruling party in Bengal benefits doubly without open poaching: it runs the government while facing a fractured, less effective opposition. The strategy ensures erosion of TMC strength without the political cost of absorption. This subtle facilitation, through the timing of investigations and offers of protection from agencies, makes the model more dangerous as it blurs lines of accountability. The BJP has masterfully positioned itself to gain both state power and a pliant opposition shadow.

Self-Preservation Drives The Rebellion

Third, the role of self-preservation and protection drives many rebels. Several TMC MLAs face serious allegations. Javed Khan, whose Kasba constituency includes the Topsia area, has been linked to allegations of illegal constructions that triggered major bulldozer actions after the BJP came to power. Rathin Ghosh, another key rebel, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate just days before the split over his alleged involvement in the municipal recruitment scam; reports indicate the key meeting of rebel MLAs took place at his house. Ritabrata Banerjee himself, a former CPM leader and central figure in the rebellion, carries past serious allegations, including sexual harassment. Forming a separate bloc provides safety in numbers and distance from intense public and legal scrutiny. For many legislators, a weakened but unified front under Mamata Banerjee appears riskier than a splinter group that avoids an aggressive opposition posture. This fear-driven calculus, absent in the more ambition-led Maharashtra splits, embeds the division deeper into survival instincts.

National Implications Of Bengal’s Opposition Split

Finally, the national implications elevate the Bengal model. A parallel split in TMC’s parliamentary party could allow rebels to act independently on key votes, helping the NDA secure numbers for constitutional amendments or legislation like delimitation without formal merger. This would grant the BJP leverage far beyond state politics, unlike the Maharashtra outcomes that remained largely regional. Mamata Banerjee’s experience as a formidable opposition leader makes her continued control threatening; neutralising that through fragmentation removes a potent national challenge. The model thus operates across multiple layers: internal erosion, parliamentary dilution, and long-term strategic dominance.

Lessons From TMC’s Rapid Implosion

The TMC’s rapid implosion highlights how opposition structures can crumble through calibrated exploitation of internal vulnerabilities rather than crude inducements alone. While rebels project an image of salvaging the party, the damage risks reducing the TMC to a pale shadow. For Indian democracy, this Bengal template signals a subtler, more insidious form of fragmentation that challenges effective checks and balances more profoundly than earlier, more visible splits. The coming months, particularly developments in Parliament, will reveal whether this approach becomes a blueprint for managing opposition across states.

Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party.