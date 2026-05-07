Malnutrition In MP: Poor Infrastructure, Inadequate Staffing And Indifferent Implementation Of Policies

Severe malnutrition cases in Madhya Pradesh highlight growing concerns over child healthcare and nutrition delivery systems | Representational image

The death of four-year-old Supranshi in Majhgawan village of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh should have shaken the conscience of the nation. She died of malnutrition on April 22. The inquiry that followed found 10 more malnourished children in the same area.

In Sunhera village of Panna district, three-month-old Pallavi was discovered battling for life, weighing barely half of what a normal infant of her age should weigh.

These may appear as isolated tragedies, but they are symptoms of a much larger humanitarian crisis.

Malnutrition figures show alarming rise

A recent official report has confirmed what these incidents suggest: malnutrition in the state is worsening at an alarming pace.

The trend in wasting — low weight for height caused by acute undernutrition and rapid weight loss — has risen sharply. In 2025, wasting levels were estimated at around 10 per cent. They have now surged to 17 per cent.

The problem is not confined to remote tribal belts or isolated pockets of poverty.

Stunting remains widespread across districts

Stunting — impaired physical and cognitive growth caused by chronic malnutrition during a child’s most crucial developmental years — is widespread across the state.

In Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, stunting affects 51 per cent and 49 per cent of children, respectively.

Even districts such as Neemuch, Indore and Bhopal, which fare relatively better, present deeply worrying figures.

Elementary science tells us that children require nutritious food during their formative years not only for bodily growth but also for proper brain development.

A malnourished child is not merely shorter or thinner, but the child’s capacity to learn, think and contribute productively to society is also severely damaged.

Welfare systems fail to inspire confidence

Welfare economists have repeatedly stressed that investment in children is the surest investment in a nation’s future.

The tragedy is that millions of poor families simply cannot provide adequate nutrition to their children.

It was to address this reality that schemes like the Integrated Child Development Services were introduced. Anganwadi and Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres were meant to ensure that children receive nutritious meals and regular monitoring of height and weight.

Yet, the report points to parents’ reluctance to leave children at these centres.

The deeper truth is that many such centres have failed to inspire confidence because of poor infrastructure, inadequate staffing and indifferent implementation.

Demographic dividend at risk

India often speaks proudly of its demographic dividend, economic growth potential arising from a large, young working-age population supporting national productivity and development.

But what dividend can emerge when millions of children are denied adequate nourishment at the very beginning of life?

A nation’s greatest strength lies not in highways, ports or military hardware, but in the health and vitality of its people.

Near-starvation conditions in a large state like MP should alarm the whole nation.

As Nobel laureate Amartya Sen memorably observed, the best place to store grains is in children’s stomachs.