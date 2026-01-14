Makara Sankranti: Celebrating The Sun’s Transition, Harvest And Gratitude

Makara Sankranti marks the Sun’s transition into Makara rashi and celebrates harvest, gratitude and seasonal renewal across India | Canva

Sankranti means transition, or the movement of the Sun from one rashi, or constellation, into another. There are twelve rashis according to astrology, and hence twelve Sankrantis occur in a year. This transition takes place around the middle of the English calendar months. Thus, from mid-January to December, there are twelve Sankranti festivals.

However, given the importance of the Sun’s transit from Dhanu to Makara (Sagittarius to Capricorn), Makara Sankranti is celebrated as a major festival in the middle of every January.

Agricultural significance

The completion of the crop cycle and the fulfilment of the efforts of previous months make this another occasion to celebrate. A good harvesting outcome facilitates the festivities. For those who follow the solar calendar, the month’s transit happens around Sankranti. For instance, Dhanurmasam ends with Makara Sankranti.

As the Sun’s transit is associated with the festival, the Sun assumes importance. Sun worship takes place, and flowers and fruits associated with the Sun occupy a primary place. As winter is at its peak, heat-producing food items are offered as prasad. Thus, sesame, or til, and jaggery, or gud, assume importance. People exchange sweets made of sesame and jaggery, wishing that one speaks in sweeter tones.

Multi-day celebrations

Makara Sankranti is a multi-day festival. The first day, or the purva-dina, celebrates the arrival of new agricultural output. To remind us of the reality of the mixed bag called life, on Bhogi day, a specific combinational vegetable curry is prepared, which is unique to this day. Sweets and savoury items made with new rice and other ingredients are also consumed.

The Sun is worshipped on the main day of Sankranti. Those who offer gratitude-guided rituals to their ancestors perform the “tarpana” on this day.

The third day of the Sankranti festival is again filled with gratitude. As agriculture was highly dependent on animals, farmers perform animal puja. It is a form of “Thanksgiving Day” aimed at these silent stakeholders of the agricultural process.

Cycle of renewal

The festivities conclude with the cleaning of fields and planning for the next crop. Thus, the sustainable agricultural cycle repeats itself.

Dr S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.