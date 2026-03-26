Maharashtra To Host PULSE-2026, Pioneering Global Healthcare & Medical Innovation | Representative Image

‘PULSE-2026’, or Platform for Unified Learning, Skills, Health and Education, an international medical conference, will be held on March 27-28 at the Jio World Convention Centre and is set to advance Maharashtra’s healthcare sector. The government aims to ensure every citizen has access to quality, affordable and modern healthcare.

The conference is expected to boost medical tourism and improve services, particularly in rural areas. Organised by the state’s Department of Medical Education and Drugs, it will bring together medical education, research, technology, healthcare management and medical tourism. More than 2,900 experts from across the world, including about 130 doctors, along with researchers and scholars, are expected to participate, with nearly 20 sessions planned.

Participation from India and abroad will help introduce new technologies, advanced treatments and investments, benefiting patients, creating opportunities for doctors and giving students exposure to global standards and hands-on experience with modern equipment. The conference will drive reforms in medical education and research, with discussions on integrating artificial intelligence, digital health, robotic surgery and telemedicine into curricula. Segments such as Digi Home and Tech Talk will feature, along with immersive 360-degree presentations showcasing robotic surgery, virtual reality training and digital hospital management.

The conference will promote an integrated healthcare system by encouraging coordination between Ayurveda and allopathy within the AYUSH sector. It also aims to position Maharashtra as a hub for medical wellness tourism by strengthening coordination among hospitals, wellness centres, research institutions and the tourism sector, building a strong Maharashtra brand and attracting investment, while supporting industries such as biotechnology, medical technology and equipment, and generating employment.

It will also explore solutions to strengthen rural healthcare through telemedicine, mobile health units, digital records and advanced diagnostics, ensuring access in remote areas. Start-ups, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers and technology firms will participate, connecting innovation with industry applications and accelerating the reach of healthcare solutions. The conference will enable the exchange of global knowledge and help shape effective healthcare policies.

The broader vision is to establish Maharashtra as a leader in digital and AI-driven healthcare, create globally recognised centres for medical education and research, and strengthen primary healthcare in rural and tribal areas.

(The writer is Minister of State for Medical Education)