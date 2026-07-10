Mahadev Betting App May Just Be The Tip Of The Iceberg

Mahadev Betting App | X

The detention of Mahadev Betting App founder Saurabh Chandrakar by the Royal Oman Police marks a significant breakthrough in one of India’s biggest financial crime investigations. It is almost unbelievable that a humble fruit juice seller from Bhilai could, within a few years, build an illegal betting empire allegedly worth Rs 6,000 crore and acquire luxury properties, including apartments in Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa. Chandrakar, still in his thirties, appeared to possess the Midas touch. But luck, which had favoured him for long, seems finally to have deserted him. His arrest in Dubai in 2024 did not result in his return to India. Whether financial influence or legal loopholes helped him then remains a matter of speculation. This time, however, the circumstances are different. His detention followed an Interpol alert issued at the request of Indian investigating agencies. With India and Oman enjoying a strong extradition framework and close diplomatic ties, New Delhi should be able to secure his return without undue delay.

Mahadev App is among the largest illegal betting syndicates ever unearthed in India, allegedly operated from abroad by Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal, who is believed to have fled to Vanuatu. Through social media and an extensive digital network, the syndicate, reportedly, reached millions of users, operated illegal betting panels across India and generated enormous illicit profits. Investigators have also alleged that part of these proceeds was paid as bribes to public servants. The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 4,300 crore, including foreign properties valued at Rs 1,700 crore in Dubai. Simultaneously, the CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets naming an additional accused, who allegedly helped operate the betting panels and launder the proceeds. These developments indicate that the investigation is steadily moving beyond the visible operators.

Yet, several questions remain unanswered. It strains credulity that a man with minimal educational qualifications could single-handedly manage such an elaborate international financial network. History shows that those who actually finance and control organised crime rarely appear in public. They prefer to remain invisible while frontmen and benamis conduct operations. It is entirely possible that Chandrakar and Uppal were only the public faces of a much larger enterprise. The Mahadev controversy had cast its shadow over Chhattisgarh politics during the Assembly elections, with allegations flying in every direction. The truth can emerge only through an impartial investigation based on evidence rather than political rhetoric. Recovering the money is as important as prosecuting the accused. Every rupee syphoned abroad represents wealth generated through illegal activity or tax evasion. Chandrakar’s extradition may well be the key that unlocks a much larger criminal ecosystem. It could also prove to be not the whole iceberg, but merely its visible tip.