Lula’s Win Keeps The Hope For Democracy Alive

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s political comeback is linked to renewed hopes for democratic stability and stronger protection of the Amazon rainforest | ANI

Brazil’s incumbent president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has won re-election for a fourth non-consecutive term in Sunday’s run-off against his far-right rival, Flavio Bolsonaro, son of convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro and a member of the Liberal Party. The victory could prove consequential for the survival of democracy at home and the rejuvenation of what remains of the continent’s battered left and anti-imperialist forces around the world.

The spectacular triumph for their leader of more than two decades was also a repudiation of US President Donald Trump’s meddling. It was secured through the efforts of hundreds of thousands of cadres of the President’s Workers’ Party. A victory in the run-off appeared improbable when the octogenarian Lula lost the first round, held just a few weeks earlier, to Flavio Bolsonaro, a figure no less controversial and polarising than his father, Jair. Scepticism about the President’s re-election prospects was not without merit, since Flavio’s party, along with his two brothers and two other family members, secured a considerable number of seats in the simultaneous polls to the Brazilian Congress on October 4.

Allegations Of Electoral Fraud

In a shameful replay of events that followed his father’s defeat at the hands of Lula in 2022, Flavio has alleged fraud in Sunday’s ballot. Worse still, he has blamed the judge who granted his request and that of his contender to extend polling by a few hours on Sunday.

He might be tempted to turn to the Trump playbook for clues on sowing chaos or explore legal means to contest Sunday’s verdict, but he is unlikely to follow the perilous path of his jailed father, who preposterously alleged a coup attempt in the aftermath of the 2022 elections. His Liberal Party was eventually slapped with a $4 million fine by the courts for failing to furnish evidence for its allegations.

Flavio’s claims may have little political traction, as citizens are unlikely to show any inclination for another prolonged period of chaos and instability, as they did on the last occasion.

Protecting The Amazon And Climate

Arguably, the greatest source of confidence following President Lula’s victory relates to the prospects for more effective regulation of the Brazilian Amazon, the world’s largest tropical forest. It stores 100 billion tonnes of planet-heating carbon and its protection is critical to slowing global warming.

Crucially, the surge in deforestation during Jair Bolsonaro’s term—equivalent to 38 times the area of Los Angeles—fell to record-low levels during President Lula’s term. A strong advocate of the 2015 Paris climate deal, Lula must endeavour to leave a lasting legacy centred on the dignity and respect of the indigenous communities of the Amazon and the protection of its rich and diverse natural heritage.

Coincidentally, the dip in the President’s vote tally in the first round was attributed to a considerable erosion of support in the Amazon region.

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