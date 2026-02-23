Living In Present Is Unalterable Law Of Peace And Happiness

A timeless spiritual message reminds readers that true peace lies in embracing the present moment | Representational Image

One of the unalterable laws of life is: Do not pay attention to the past. Nor be anxious for the future. Get along with the present. Such is the way to peace.

In our childhood, we were told an interesting story of a couple who imagined the worst and thought only of catastrophes. One day, the husband's brother, who lived a few miles away, fell ill. The husband said to his wife, "My brother is ill, and we must call on him." So, they started on the journey. After a while, the man remembered that the way to his brother's house was over an old bridge.

He thought to himself, "What if the bridge collapses, and we fall into the torrential waters below?" He shared his fear with his wife. He said, "If the bridge falls and I die, who will take care of our children?" The wife became panicky and said, "If the bridge is weak and old, let us not use it. Suppose I break my bones, who will take care of you and the children?" They were discussing the state of the bridge and their uncertain future when they arrived at the site of the bridge.

To their surprise, they found that a new bridge had been built in place of the old one. All their imaginary fears had been a sheer waste of energy, only adding to their stress.

Accepting the present moment

This is why I say to my friends repeatedly: Let us not live in the past. The past is over and done. The future is yet to come. What is real is the present moment. Let us make the best use of the present. Let us make it beautiful. A man who lives in the present is a happy man. This does not mean that you should not plan for the future.

You should make plans for the future; you should safeguard your future. But do not make the future your present; do not worry over it or despair over it in anticipation. Accept the future as it comes. Accept it as the Will of God. "Jo tudh bhaave saai bhali kaar".

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.