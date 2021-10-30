Live-in all about personal autonomy, says HC

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court has stated that “live-in relationships have become part and parcel of life and need to be viewed from the lens of personal autonomy rather than notions of social morality.”

While disposing of two separate petitions filed by interfaith live-in couples, a division bench comprising Justices Pritinker Diwaker and Ashutosh Srivastava observed, “Live-in relationships stand approved by the apex court and should be viewed from the lens of personal autonomy arising out of the right to life and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, rather than notions of social morality.”

Therefore, the court in its order, directed that in the event of petitioners approaching police with complaints of threat to life and liberty, police shall perform their duties under law.



The two couples had filed separate petitions alleging that the families of girls were interfering in day-to-day life of petitioners.



One petition was filed by Shaira Khatun and her partner, residents of Kushinagar (both majors and in a live-in relationship for two years) and another was filed by Zeenat Parveen and her partner from Meerut (both also majors).



They filed a petition in the high court after police refused to help them.



The court underscored that the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution is liable to be protected at all costs and held that police were obligated to protect the rights of the petitioners.



The court order comes after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for harassing a young adult couple. --IANS

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:30 AM IST