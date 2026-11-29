Lighting Of The Lamp: Judicial Orders Resolve A Crisis |

The denouement in the Thiruparankundram hilltop temple lamp lighting crisis, of the Supreme Court’s orders being implemented on November 28 under judicial supervision and CRPF security, brings welcome closure to the issue. Although the lighting of the lamp, meant to mark the Karthikai star coinciding with Pournami four days earlier, did not take place at the Deepathoon (a pillar close to a mosque), it was subsequently carried out under the stern orders of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi. The bench had caveated its judgement earlier this month, permitting the lamp ceremony to be performed by a small group, that it was not in recognition or enforcement of any asserted customary, religious or proprietary right and was a one-time measure. By the same order, the court had said its view did not proceed upon any finding that the stone pillar was, or had historically been, a place of customary religious observance. Nor did it determine whether the lighting of the lamp at the said location constituted an essential religious practice or whether any individual, religious denomination or institution possessed an enforceable right. All questions concerning title, possession, customary usage, religious entitlement, temple administration, and access to the site were expressly left open. Evidently, the Tamil Nadu government led by C. Joseph Vijay was caught in a cleft stick when it was ordered to ensure the lamp lighting, and it took shelter behind a resolution passed by the temple trustees to carry out the ceremony at the customary location, rather than the Deepathoon. This invited contempt proceedings, the takeover of the temple administration in question into judicial receivership from the trustees, directions to the government to file explanations, and even personal appearances of those concerned.

Politically, the Vijay government has faced a stormy season, with the crisis brewing over the Thiruparankundram temple issue. It has picked its way carefully and not handed over a ready victory to the Dravidian Kazhagam parties by appearing eager to carry out the lamp lighting. This invited judicial censure. The Deepathoon question is not new and has been the subject of numerous court cases; two attempts to light the lamp at the contested hilltop, in 1862 and 1912, were unsuccessful. It would be in the interest of continued harmony between worshippers at the temple and the dargah on the hill if a process of consultation and consensus is pursued and attempts at polarisation checked effectively. It was an order from the Madras High Court in 2025 that revived historical contentions, although, as the Supreme Court’s subsequent directions point out, the questions on title and customary usage are not resolved, keeping the door to harmonious approaches open. As a state with considerable social bandwidth to accommodate various faiths, persuasions, and practices, Tamil Nadu’s politics can be expected to strengthen its progressive credentials even with occasional upheavals.