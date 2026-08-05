Lifeblood Of Democracy Is Political Disagreement Not Personal Abuse

The recent Tamil Nadu political controversy has reignited debate over civility, accountability and the responsible use of political speech | AI Generated Representational Image

Political leaders are expected to be exemplars. They are judged not only by the policies they advocate but also by the language they use. Ordinary citizens, especially young people, often look up to them as role models. That is why standards of public conduct matter. When those who occupy high office abandon decency, they lower the quality of public life.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is no ordinary politician. He is the son of former DMK Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and now leads the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after his party’s defeat.

As Leader of the Opposition, his constitutional responsibility is to hold the government accountable, question its policies, and present a credible alternative. The office demands restraint, maturity, and dignity.

Remarks Spark Controversy

His recent speech at Thanjavur, however, fell far short of those expectations. While addressing party workers, he used a sexually suggestive double entendre against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay that no respectable newspaper can reproduce. His subsequent explanation that he had not intended such a meaning failed to convince many.

The expression was plainly misogynistic and unfairly cast aspersions on a film actress as well. Public figures cannot expect to escape responsibility by pleading innocent intent after making offensive remarks.

The public outrage that followed was understandable. Stalin deserved criticism for crossing the limits of acceptable political discourse. The widespread revulsion his remarks generated was itself a severe rebuke.

Government Response Questioned

Yet the Vijay government also erred by overreacting. Instead of allowing public opinion to deliver its verdict, it invoked multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to arrest and interrogate him. Such excessive use of criminal law transformed an erring politician into a victim of alleged state overreach.

The strategy backfired when the Madras High Court granted him relief. The enthusiastic welcome he received after his release illustrated how quickly public sympathy can shift when governments appear vindictive.

Lessons For Public Life

Tamil Nadu has witnessed such episodes before. Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa once accused Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of hurling abusive English expletives at her. Although the exact words were never disclosed, the controversy escalated into violence against his vehicle.

Aiyar has often courted controversy through intemperate remarks, including calling Narendra Modi a “chaiwala” and later describing him as “neech”, though he denied any caste reference. Modi himself has not always been above reproach, having once used the expression “Rs 50-crore girlfriend” while referring to Shashi Tharoor’s wife.

Political disagreement is the lifeblood of democracy. Personal abuse is not. Leaders have every right to criticise opponents for their actions, policies, and failures.

They have no right to descend into vulgarity or use the coercive power of the state to settle political scores. If the Tamil Nadu episode reminds both politicians and governments of these limits, it will have served a worthwhile purpose.