Leela Vigraha Dharini: Understanding The Mother Goddess’ Manifestations Through The Sri Chakra

The Sri Chakra symbolises the Mother Goddess at its central bindu and the seeker’s inward journey towards moksha | AI Generated Representational Image

Vigraha is the form and Dharini is one who assumes. Leela is a playful act. Combining these, we get the right perspective; the Mother Goddess assumes various forms as part of her leela or playful act.

In Lalita Sahasra Nama Stotram, she is called Leela Vigraha Dharini. Though we treat her as formless or nirguna, various forms as required are assumed by the Shakti to meet the needs of the situation. For instance, to eliminate different demons, she assumed different forms. For regular worship, she manifests herself in the Sri Chakra. There is no difference between Mother and this worship form of Sri Chakra.

Mother Goddess Is Infinite

Mother Goddess is infinite. She is beyond comprehension. An+adi and An+Anta; neither with beginning nor with any end. What is that which represents this infinite form? Anything we try to depict or draw has to begin somewhere and end at some place. It is the bindu or the point that has infinite itself.

Thus, in the Sri Chakra, Mother is at the centre in Bindu form. Next, as we move towards different “avaranas”, different forms of deities or forms manifested are placed. It is understood that based on the purpose, Mother assumes different forms as part of her Leela. Hence, she is called Lalita.

Journey Towards The Mother

When the seeker begins the journey towards Mother, it is from the periphery. She grants us various bhogas, as per the mandate of the outer forms. Ultimately, when we move “in” towards the core, it is the ultimate Moksha that we realise, by losing ourselves.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired)