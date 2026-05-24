Laughter Makes A Person Loftier And Lovelier

Happy World Laughter Day 2026 | FPJ

"Hanso aaj itna ki iss shor mein

Sada siskiyon ki sunai na de"

(Laugh so uproariously that it drowns out the sounds of sobbing)

World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May, and this year it was celebrated on May 3. There used to be a famous column in The Reader's Digest titled 'Laughter's the best medicine'. There's no gainsaying the fact that laughter is the best and also the cheapest medicine.

Laughter is indeed the best medicine for a weary soul. In times of weariness and exhaustion, when our souls feel burdened and heavy, laughter can be a miraculous remedy. It possesses a unique power to soothe, uplift, and heal, washing away our worries and rejuvenating our spirits. Laughter acts as a beacon of light, injecting joy and mirth into our lives. It helps us maintain a positive perspective, reminding us that there's beauty even in the darkest of times. Through its infectious energy, laughter not only eases our burdens but also strengthens our resilience, allowing us to face challenges with renewed vigour. It serves as a gentle reminder that life should be cherished, and even in the toughest moments, there's always something to laugh about, bringing comfort and solace to our weary souls.

Our journey through life is undoubtedly filled with both highs and lows, moments of joy and sorrow, and triumphs and failures. However, what truly makes this tumultuous journey worthwhile is the ability to find humour and laughter amidst all the ups and downs. Laughter has a magical power to uplift our spirits, bring us closer together, and help us navigate through difficult times with resilience and positivity. It's the laughter that illuminates the darkest corners of our lives, reminding us to appreciate the good, find silver linings in the bad, and cherish the moments of pure joy that make our human experience so extraordinary.

Regardless of culture, language, or background, laughter is a shared experience that breaks down barriers and creates a sense of connection like no other. It's a language that transcends words, allowing even strangers to form an instant bond and understand one another on a deeper level. Laughter reminds us of our shared humanity and brings joy and warmth into our lives, making it a truly universal force that bridges the gaps between us.

Human life is full of surprises, and it's these unexpected moments that often leave an indelible mark on our hearts. Laughter, being the universal language of joy, has the extraordinary power to weave lasting memories. In the chaotic tapestry of life, it is these spontaneous bursts of laughter that become the thread holding our most cherished moments together. It's during impromptu gatherings, silly conversations, and uncontrollable fits of giggles that we find ourselves forging bonds and creating memories that will stand the test of time. These unexpected moments bring us closer, strengthening the ties that bind us and etching a smile on our faces even long after they are gone.

In the midst of a tough day, when everything seems to be going wrong, a genuine and hearty laugh can act as a release valve for our frustrations and worries. It has the magical ability to momentarily lighten the weight on our shoulders and shift our focus towards joy and positivity. Laughter reminds us that even in difficult times, there's always room for happiness and that we have the strength to overcome any challenge. It highlights the importance of finding humour in everyday situations and not taking life too seriously. Embracing a good laugh can be an invaluable tool in fostering resilience and turning our bad days into moments of growth and optimism.

Life, with its twists and turns, can be likened to a theatrical performance, where each individual plays a unique part. Just like actors on a stage, we navigate through various situations, embracing the comedy and humour that accompanies our roles. This encourages us to find joy even in the most challenging moments, highlighting the absurdity and unpredictability of life while reminding us that we have the power to create our own narratives and find humour amidst the chaos. Whether we stumble, falter, or excel, this perspective reminds us to approach life with a sense of playfulness and laughter, celebrating the comedic nature that intertwines our existence.

In the midst of genuine happiness, laughter bursts forth effortlessly, filling our hearts with pure delight. It serves as a harmonious melody that accompanies the vibrant rhythm of a contented soul. Laughter has the incredible power to transcend language barriers, cultural differences, and even the most challenging times. It echoes through our lives, bringing comfort, healing, and a sense of connection. As we embrace the beautiful symphony of laughter, we invite happiness into our hearts, transforming our lives and those around us. Laughter acts as a gentle nudge, encouraging us to look beyond our worries and find beauty in the little things. It serves as a reminder that life is not solely defined by struggles but is a tapestry of joy, humour, and precious moments. With a simple laugh, we can shift our perspective and rediscover the profound beauty that surrounds us, allowing us to navigate through life's ups and downs with a renewed sense of gratitude and optimism.

Laughter has a unique ability to transcend barriers and connect people, no matter their background or language. It has the remarkable capacity to ignite joy and bring people together. So, embrace the contagious nature of laughter and share it with others, just as wildfire spreads rapidly. By spreading laughter like wildfire, we can create a ripple effect that brightens the lives of those we encounter, fostering a sense of happiness and creating a more vibrant and connected world.

In times of stress, worry, or sadness, a genuine and hearty laugh has the incredible ability to instantly uplift one's spirit and provide a momentary escape from difficulties. Laughter serves as a reminder that life should not always be taken too seriously, that amidst the chaos and challenges, there's still joy to be found. It offers relief, releasing feelings of tension and offering a renewed perspective.

So, laugh to your heart's content because when you laugh, the world laughs with you. But when you cry, you cry alone. Laughter makes a person loftier and lovelier and less lonelier.

Sumit Paul is a regular contributor to the world’s premier publications and portals in several languages.