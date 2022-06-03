Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) is a victim of callousness and insenstivity

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK (53) passed away on May 31, 2022 post a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: Instagram

Death is a certainty and it is unpredictable. It can visit a person at any age and at any time. Yet, the death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (53), popularly known as KK, in Kolkata on May 31, has saddened legions of his admirers because he died in circumstances they are unable to reconcile themselves to.

He was performing in a hall that had a capacity of 2700 but had accommodated more than thrice the number. The air-conditioning system had failed and he is known to have complained at least four times to increase the cooling. Despite all the discomforts, he kept on singing to the great delight of the audience. Had he been given medical attention the first time he complained, he could, perhaps, have been saved. What’s worse, even after the function, no medical care was given. His complaint in the car that he was feeling cold did not evoke a response. Even at the hotel, he had to sign autographs and pose for photographers before calling it a day.

Finally, he fell in his room, sustaining injuries on his face and hands. It was only after the fall that he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The organisers, who gave entry to more listeners than the hall could accommodate and did not pay heed to his complaints, and the staff who should have taken better care of him have all failed. Immensely talented, he had carved a niche for himself in the highly challenging field of popular music. Alas, KK became a victim of sheer callousness, incompetence, and insensitivity!