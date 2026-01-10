Kolkata Showdown Sparks Election Heat

Trinamool Congress supporters, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, march from Jadavpur to Hazra in protest against the ED investigation at the I-PAC office, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate-Mamata Banerjee showdown in Kolkata is bound to have distinct political ramifications ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. The ED’s raids on the political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata triggered charges of political vendetta by Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who dramatically stormed the I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s house and the firm’s office in Salt Lake with senior police officials in tow to prevent the ED from taking away what she termed as sensitive material related to Trinamul election strategy and its candidate list. She took away a file ostensibly regarding political strategy and voter deletions, following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Mamata questioned the timing of the raids and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being behind them.

The ED, on its part, charged the Chief Minister with obstructing its investigation into a 2020 coal mining racket under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act amid allegations of money being moved through the hawala route to fund Trinamul’s Goa poll campaign. The ED has flagged the roles of I-PAC and Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in the alleged scam. Both the ED and the Trinamul (I-PAC) have moved the High Court against each other. However, the HC adjourned the hearing on the ED case, seeking an FIR against Mamata Banerjee, citing commotion in the court.

The timing of the ED raids, just months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, follows a familiar pattern of targeting opposition politicians before crucial polls. It happened in the case of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who spent several months in jail. Since 2014, the ED has reportedly investigated 121 political leaders, of whom 115 were opposition politicians. Very few charge sheets have been filed, and there have been hardly any convictions. ED raids are dangled like a Damocles’ sword over Opposition politicians. If they fall in line and join the ruling party ranks, the cases mysteriously disappear or are put on the backburner. Significantly, I-PAC is also the political consultant for the DMK in Tamil Nadu, where, too, elections are a few months away.

The ED raids are likely to become part of the pre-poll narrative in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has already taken to the streets against the central government, drawing huge crowds in her march against the ED action. In the capital, a delegation of Trinamul MPs held a noisy protest outside Amit Shah’s residence but was spirited away by the Delhi Police. The jury is still out on which party will benefit most from the ED action. The BJP is desperate to win Bengal and will go to extreme lengths to capture the hitherto elusive state, but Mamata Banerjee, too, is determined to retain the state, as her political future depends on it.