Kashmir Cooks Want A New Line Of Control

Traditional Kashmiri cooks seek reasonable wedding schedules and adequate rest after increasingly exhausting late-night food preparations | Representational Image

As if all the problems Kashmiris face were not enough, a new but solvable problem has been added to their daily lives. Kashmiri cooks, or wazas, who are experts in slow cooking and serve up delicacies like mutton goshtabas, have announced they can take it no more. Well, they have refused to work overtime and have asked their brethren in the state “to push for discipline in wedding functions”.

Wazas have refused to work through the day and night to prepare delicacies for wedding functions. A report from Srinagar said that the Kashmiri Waza Association has demanded that wedding functions should get over early since the cooks get very little sleep. Most functions start after midnight.

“Late-night dinners are very taxing for the wazas,” an official said. To make matters worse, they are not given any place to sleep on cold winter nights. It is not that the wazas are regularly stewing trouble, nor that they lack a taste for making goshtabas.

It is just that they have decided that they cannot sweat it out while the others feast. Mutton is for the gluttons. For wazwans, however, it is a sleepless night, and squeezing out the marrow gives them a harrowing time.

The wazas’ union has urged Kashmiris to eat on time even if it is the wedding season. They have complained that they have to start work early in the morning since most dishes are slow-cooked on firewood for hours. We cannot blame guests, who are prepared to wait past midnight to bite into the sumptuous pieces of mutton.

Everyone knows that it is worth waiting past midnight to gobble down the goshtaba, the “dish for the kings”, as it is called, made of meatballs stewed in yoghurt and spices for many hours.

Or even mutton yakhni, also simmered in yoghurt and spices through the day, so that—as some say—even the beautiful Kashmiri bride, celebrated in literature and Indian movies, sneaks into the kitchen to have a bite.

A New Line Of Control

We all know that as far as enjoying Kashmiri dishes is concerned, there is no line of control. Imagine a meal of hot breads just flipped out of the tandoor to be dipped in a plate of yakhni and rogan josh. Those splendid moments can be had only in paradise. But we do not remember or reward enough the creators of these marvellous dishes.

So the demand of the wazwan union must be considered seriously, and wedding ceremonies must be concluded early so that the cooks can get a good night’s sleep. Even if it is yakhni or rogan josh, people of Kashmir must learn to draw the line.

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