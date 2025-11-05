Kartika Purnima: A Festival Of Light, Faith And Oneness | Representational Image

The Kartika month’s full moon day is known as Kartika Purnima. Typically, in a year we have twelve Purnimas, and when there is an “adhika masa” (extra, adjusting month), we may have a thirteenth as well. Kartika Purnima holds significance, with many celebrating it as per their family tradition.

The demon Tarakasura was eliminated by Skanda. His three sons, Tarakaksha, Vidyunmali, and Kamalaksha, wanted to become invincible and create a terror for the divine forces. They were given a boon by Brahma that their three cities made of gold, silver, and iron can float and move independently. They can be defeated only when these three come into alignment, which happens rarely.

The three cities (puras) together came to be known as “Tripura”, and the three demons together were called “Tripurasuras”. With this boon favouring them, Tripurasuras unleashed a reign of terror on devas who approached Shiva for help. Shiva, with the help of Vishnu, in the form of an arrow, attacked the Tripuras when these were in alignment.

Tripuras and Tripurasuras got eliminated in one go. This day was Kartika Purnima and is celebrated as “Deva Deepavali”. From this incident, Shiva came to be known as “Tripura+Ari”, meaning the enemy/conqueror of Tripurasuras. Deva Deepavali trails normal Deepavali of humans, celebrated on the occasion of Narkasura vadha, by a fortnight.

Kartika Purnima is also the birthday of Guru Nanak. On this day, in 1469, he was born, and later, with the enlightenment obtained, he guided humanity onto a living path of “Ek Onkar”. This essential oneness is the learning for all.

The path shown by Guru Nanak mandates that one does the “Naam jap”, meaning chanting of God’s name; secondly, “Kirat karni”, meaning doing honest work; and thirdly, “Vand chakna”, meaning sharing with others. This honest work and sharing with the community strengthens the bond and promotes oneness, as was envisaged.

Kartika Purnima, coming after the Devothhan or Prabodhini Ekadashi when the Chaturmasa ends, is significant. The festival that comes three days before Kartika Purnima is “Tulasi Vivaham” or “Tulasi Puja”. The incident about Tulasi and Jalandhara is recalled on this day, and Tulasi is worshipped appropriately.

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.