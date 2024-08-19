Kangana's Dhun: Sabka Brand Bajega

Oh, Kangana, Kangana, there's never a dull moment, is there? The fiery queen of Bollywood has once again unleashed her verbal arsenal, this time targeting the industry's obsession with protein shakes and designer handbags.

Who knew the world of cinema was such a superficial playground? "They just meet, drink, and go, 'Hey babe, what a bag! Oh my god, I love that bag.' I would be shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond branded bags and cars," exclaimed the actress and Member of Parliament from Mandi.

Well, Queen, we're not sure if you're being brutally honest or just stirring the pot. But one thing's for sure, your quotes are always as juicy as a gossip column! From Reebok to Emami, Myntra to Melange, Kangana has certainly had her fair share of brand endorsements. But with her outspoken nature and tendency to ruffle feathers, it seems even the most daring brands are getting cold feet. Can you blame them? Associating with Kangana is like riding a rollercoaster – you never know when the next loop-de-loop will come. Thus, Kangana, the self-proclaimed Bollywood barometer, has once again dipped her toes into the cesspool of celebrity gossip.

Apparently, B-town is a breeding ground for vacuous, protein-obsessed beings who care more about their Birkin bags than their acting chops. Who knew? From "Fashion" to "Fashion Victim," Kangana's journey is as dramatic as a Karan Johar weepie. She's either BFFs with the Khans or their biggest hater. Make up your mind, girl! It's like watching a tennis match where the ball keeps changing sides.

What Kangana says about Bollywood and brands is partly true but only for a bare minimum of actors whose rise has been solely within the PR and celebrity circuit. Many may not even know some of the actors appearing in TV commercials, though they charge a bomb. The reason is that there are film stars, TV stars, web stars, and social media stars. In 2021, after Kangana's controversial tweet about the post-election violence in West Bengal, many Indian fashion designers decided to boycott her. Kangana was often a regular at fashion shows, akin to her character in the film "Fashion," but three years ago, she lost out on that too when designers like Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan decided not to skirt the issue after being needled.

Well, even entertainment journalists have boycotted Kangana for her earlier comments. Kangana herself admitted a few days ago that, "I have been boycotted by Bollywood." For someone who openly castigates and points fingers at the film industry, this should not come as a surprise. Call it sour grapes if you want, but Kangana said she lost out on brands herself time and again. "This is character, true freedom, and success. Speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang cost me 20-25 brand endorsements. They dropped me overnight, and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30 - Rs 40 crore per year," she posted on Instagram. And let's not forget the infamous "nepotism rocks" incident. Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan, the unholy trinity of Bollywood privilege, got a taste of Kangana's wrath. Varun even had to issue a public apology.

Talk about egg on the face! So, while the rest of Bollywood is busy flaunting their designer duds and sipping on their protein shakes, Kangana is busy carving a niche for herself as the industry's resident rebel. Love her or hate her, you can't deny she's a force to be reckoned with. Because at the end of the day, whether you love her or hate her, Kangana is a brand in herself. A brand built on controversy, contradictions, and a whole lot of attitude. And that, my friends, is entertainment gold. Incidentally the only Kangana Ranaut starring film with Karan Johar as a producer is called Ungli. No pun intended.