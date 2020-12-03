Kangana is not for bending

That Kangana Ranaut is no pushover ought to be clear by now to all those singling out the self-made film star for particularly nasty treatment for her provocative take on men and matters. After she won a moral victory in the Bombay high court, which termed the demolition of her house as illegal and motivated by malice and revenge, on Tuesday she filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, asking to be heard should the BMC challenge the high court order.

The high court bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla, while coming down sharply on the Shiv Sena loudmouth, Sanjay Raut, MP, had also awarded her compensation for the revengeful demolition. Admittedly, the actor is prone to comment often on matters of which she may not have complete understanding, but that should not cause the Shiv Sena to let loose its trademark bullying and intimidating hoods.

Being in power ought to have subdued its violent tendencies. The Sena-controlled BMC was wrong in demolishing her house. In all fairness, it should accept the HC order and work out a fair compensation for the damage caused. The actor is unlikely to be deterred from defending herself against the gross abuse of power by the power-drunk Sainiks.