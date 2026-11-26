Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Remain In Jail As The Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police’s Response On Their Bail Plea | File Photo

The Supreme Court’s refusal to grant even interim bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental principle that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. On Wednesday, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined to release the two men, opting instead to seek the Delhi Police’s response by December 14. It also referred the larger legal question concerning prolonged incarceration under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to a three-judge Bench. There is nothing wrong in seeking the prosecution’s response or examining the legal implications of prolonged detention. But what is puzzling is why the court could not recognise the urgency of the matter. Both men have already spent more than six years in prison without their trial reaching a conclusion. There is no assurance that the proceedings will end in the foreseeable future. That, by itself, should have weighed heavily in favour of interim bail.

Prolonged Incarceration Raises Concerns

Delhi Police is likely to invoke the seriousness of the alleged conspiracy, the possibility of influencing witnesses, and the gravity of the 2020 Delhi riots. These are familiar arguments, but they cannot become an automatic passport to indefinite incarceration. The court could have imposed stringent conditions to ensure that neither Khalid nor Imam interfered with the investigation or trial. They could have been prohibited from contacting witnesses, restricted from travelling abroad, and required to report regularly to the police. Such safeguards would have protected the interests of justice without sacrificing the liberty of individuals who have not been convicted. The apex court itself has repeatedly emphasised that personal liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of procedural convenience. The judiciary must be particularly vigilant when the state possesses enormous powers to prosecute and detain citizens. Otherwise, the process itself becomes a form of punishment.

The Cost Of Justice Delayed

There is a question that the judiciary must confront. What happens if, after another five or ten years, the trial ends in their acquittal? Who will compensate them for the most productive years of their lives spent behind bars? Who will restore their lost opportunities, careers, relationships, and freedom? No amount of compensation can return the youth that has been taken away. The Constitution guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, as well as a speedy trial. These are not ornamental promises to be cited in judgements and forgotten in practice. The seriousness of the charges cannot justify the abandonment of these guarantees. Nor should the number of prosecution witnesses or the complexity of a case become an excuse for keeping accused persons in prison indefinitely. By postponing relief, the judiciary risks sending a disturbing message: liberty can wait, even when justice cannot. That does not redound to the credit of the judiciary.

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