Justice And Efficiency Can Coexist

The Supreme Court has emphasised that compulsory retirement must be based on relevant material and cannot be used arbitrarily or vindictively | Representative image

Euphemism, whether judicial or administrative, remains what it is: a euphemism. Giving an unpleasant action a respectable name does not make it any less unpleasant for the person at the receiving end. Nor does it allay the apprehensions of those against whom such an action is taken.

The Supreme Court has clarified that an order of compulsory retirement is neither punitive nor stigmatic. It does not, in legal terms, cast aspersions on an employee’s conduct or imply a finding of misconduct. In theory, the distinction is perfectly sound.

But, as the saying goes, only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches. Ask an employee how he feels when he is compulsorily retired, often without an opportunity to defend himself. Will he agree that the decision carries no stigma and is not a punishment?

Purpose Of Compulsory Retirement

The very purpose of compulsory retirement is to remove an employee considered inefficient for continued service. How can such a decision fail to affect his standing in society, which is likely to draw its own conclusions? Compulsory retirement is a statutory and administrative instrument, available under provisions such as Fundamental Rule 56(j), to weed out inefficient personnel.

The objective is to maintain administrative efficiency. Since it is not classified as a punishment, the constitutional safeguard of a departmental inquiry and an opportunity to be heard under Article 311(2) does not apply to a genuine compulsory retirement order. This considerably restricts the employee’s ability to seek judicial redress.

The Supreme Court has, however, rightly cautioned that the non-punitive character of compulsory retirement cannot become a magic mantra for legitimising arbitrary, mala fide or baseless decisions. The executive’s subjective satisfaction must rest on objective and relevant material.

This qualification is important, but how is an ordinary employee, particularly one without the means to pursue prolonged litigation, expected to establish that the decision against him was arbitrary? Courts are understandably reluctant to substitute their assessment for that of the administration.

Safeguards Against Arbitrary Decisions

Nor can an employee claim discrimination merely because another officer with a comparable service record was spared. Each case has to be assessed individually. Courts will not sit as appellate authorities to re-examine service records. Their intervention is confined to instances of mala fides, absence of evidence or decisions that are wholly arbitrary or perverse.

The verdict gives the government considerable leeway. There are undoubtedly work-shirkers in public service who cannot be allowed to enjoy the protection of their positions indefinitely.

Administrative efficiency demands action against them. But the power to retire an employee prematurely must not become an instrument of convenience, vendetta or victimisation.

The judgement places a corresponding responsibility on the government to exercise this power with fairness, restraint, and transparency. Efficiency cannot be at the cost of justice.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/