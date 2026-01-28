Just Unplug And Reconnect With The Real World: Why Digital Detox Matters Today

Taking a break from screens and notifications helps restore balance, improve well-being and reconnect with real-life relationships | Representational Image

Many of us may have heard or read about the term called ‘digital detox’. So, what is it all about? In simple words, it refers to the practice of disconnecting from technology for a few hours, a day, a week, or even longer. The goal of a digital detox is to reduce the negative effects of technology and to create a healthier balance between our digital and physical lives.

Why it matters today

There are several reasons why a digital detox is essential in today’s world. Firstly, the overuse of technology can lead to physical health problems such as eye strain, neck pain and insomnia. Secondly, technology can also have a negative impact on our mental and social health. Recent studies have shown that the constant use of social media can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness.

Moreover, the dopamine rush that comes from receiving notifications and likes can be addictive, leading to a cycle of constantly seeking validation through social media.

Impact on relationships

In addition to these health issues, the overuse of technology can also affect our relationships. It can lead to a lack of face-to-face communication and social skills, which can be detrimental to personal and professional relationships. Hence, a digital detox can help us reconnect with the people around us and improve our communication skills.

How to begin a digital detox

So how do we do it? To start with, one needs to set a clear goal and duration and decide how long he or she wants to stay disconnected from technology. The next step is to create a plan. Identify the devices and platforms that you want to disconnect from and how you will manage your time without them.

It is also important to find alternative activities to replace the time spent on technology. This could include reading, exercising, meditating, spending time in nature, or simply spending time with loved ones.

A collective realisation

It is high time that we, as a society, realise that by disconnecting from technology, we can improve our physical and mental health, strengthen our relationships, and be more present in the moment.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com