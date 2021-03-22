Judiciary: Is India a democracy?

Education degraded

Take a closer look at education. Go to the website of the ministry of human resources development. Look for data on teacher vacancies. The latest report is for 2018, not 2020. And the data in that report dates back to 2012-2016. This is also an implicit admission by the current government that it still replies on data that the previous government compiled and made available to the public.

One more indicator to show that democracy is failing in India. Without information, there can be no meaningful discussion, and no bright solutions on how to deal with crisis. All you get then are government versions, not actual data. That is one of the key reasons why the farmer agitation has become so filled with rancour and distrust.

But scrounge around for data, and you can get some of it from the website of PRS Legislative Research, a non-governmental body. It has played a stellar role in providing information of matters that should concern citizens.

The data tells you that unlike developed countries – where the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) climbs as the educational levels increase, in India it declines with each advancing level of education. The charts tell you that the only country with which India can now compare itself with is Pakistan, not the developed nations. And this is after paying lip service to Atma Nirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (loosely translated as With Cooperation we shall see development). Without a good judicial system, and without education, the spiel of self-reliance, cooperation and development turn out to be chimeras –mere slogans to make people forget the mockery that is being made of democracy and the economy.

Even the much-touted New Education Policy becomes a joke.

Look at some other snippets that one picks up from media, but not from the government (though technically, the government is the primary source). In September 2016, media reports talk about there being over five lakh posts of primary teachers lying vacant in government schools across the country.

Then take another snippet which states that as of 2020 there are there were 61.8 lakh sanctioned posts in government schools in the country of which 10.6 lakh posts lie vacant.

And there are educational websites which underscore how the burden for teachers has increased during the past five years. By 2015 there were 22 students on one teacher; by 2019, it had risen to 29.

None of this finds any mention on the government website for the Ministry of Human Resource and Development. So, the government first fails in providing good education, then ensures that the Indian public is not educated about this fact. Ditto for all the answers that are given in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Even access to such information has been made difficult.

No wonder then India has a large number of students who perform disastrously at almost every competitive score compared to their counterparts elsewhere in the world.

A prayer for the future

Even the latest budget provides little money for education and health. To cover up its failures on the health front, it now wants ayurveds and homeopaths to become allopaths (regular doctors) by passing a “bridge course”. This has been challenged in the courts. It now wants to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform operations in regular hospitals. This decision has been challenged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Supreme Court has served a notice on the government to explain its stand.

The inability to fill up judicial vacancies, the failure in filling up teacher vacancies, the threat of introducing reservations even in institutes of higher learning, and the corrosion of education at the very foundation of education in schools together reinforce the belief that democracy is truly under threat.

Yes, there is no denying that India is still a democracy. This column could not have been written if there were no freedom of speech. But the space for freedom is rapidly shrinking – as the resignation of Pratap Bhanu Mehta from the prestigious Ashoka University shows.

That is why this judiciary series of articles becomes relevant. It is a fervent plea to policy influencers to restore to India the pride and prosperity it deserves, and to stop squandering this nation’s wealth of vote banks. It is never too late to restore the rule of law, a sense of dignity, and faith in the future. A strong judiciary is the starting point. The way the judiciary is sought to be weakened is alarming.

None of this bodes well for either improving the prosperity of people, or for democracy. Instead, there is a lurking fear, as explained in a previous column that vigilantes, sponsored by the state, will increasingly be given more leeway to settle issues which the government does not like.

True, the judiciary will also have to work on ways to week out corruption, to be more transparent in the way it appoints judges – there should be an open discussion on the Judicial Commission. But first fill up the vacancies. Reduce the pendency in courts. And then begin discussions. You cannot expect discussions to be fair when one player has his eyes blindfolded, or his hands tied behind his back.

Will India redress this? Will saner councils prevail? That is a prayer on the lips of every Indian o cares for the future.

The author is consulting editor with FPJ