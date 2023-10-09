Israel Is Caught Unawares |

Years ago Bill Clinton, the president of USA said that three conflicts in modern history will never be solved. One is J and K issue in Indo-Pak relations, second is Irish issue and third is Palestine issue. And in all these three issues, ‘religion’ is the common factor. I was reminded of Clinton’s quote as I read about Israel-Palestine war that broke out last weekend. On Saturday Palestinian militants fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. This attack has killed over 250 people and wounded hundred others. The early morning barrage lasted for more than half an hour. Within no time, Israel has declared a ‘state of war’.

This attack shook the entire Muslim world. What was surprising was the timing of the attack. Why now? It is largely believed that two factors motivated Hamas. One was the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and second was the reported normalization of the ties between Saudi Arabia, informal leader of Muslim world and Israel. Lately Saudi Arab and Israel were on the cusp of a meaningful peace treaty that would reshape the troubled relations in West Asia. Of course, this is easier said than done. Saudi Arabia insists of Palestine’s right to statehood as a condition of recognizing Israel-something that many members of Netanyahu’s cabinet members long resisted. The latest to join the conflict is Lebanon-based powerful armed group Hezbollah that exchanged artillery and rocket fire yesterday. Hezbollah gets steady support from the Shia-controlled Iran. Hezbollah attack is the fall-out of Hamas attack on Israel. It was feared on Saturday that now a wider conflict could break out between Israel and other factions opposed to it in the region.

However, the strength, sophistication and timing of the Saturday attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing Gaza, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, para-gliders and speed boats on the coast. No wonder, in a televised address on Saturday night Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the military will use all of its strength to destroy Hamas but did accept that ‘this war will take time. It will be difficult’.

The attack was unprecedented even by the Hamas standards. Hamas is an acronym for Islamic Resistance Movement. Hamas, originated in 1987, has been ruling Gaza since 2007. The militants, belonging to Hamas drove through Israeli security borders and rampaged through Israeli communities as far as twenty four kilometers. They ended up killing unsuspecting civilians. Hamas is infamous terrorist group recognized by the UK, USA and the European Union. The attack is claimed to have been launched to avenge the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque which was stormed by the Israeli settlers a few days ago. Unlike Egypt and Jordan which has accepted the existence of the Jewish state, Hamas wants nothing but the destruction of Israel. For many decades, the Al Aqsa Mosque has been a bone of contention between Israel and Palestine. Soon after the latest attack Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif has released a recorded message in which he mentioned that the strikes were in retaliation for Israel’s ‘desecration of the Al Aqsa’ mosque in Jerusalem. ‘Enough is enough’ Deif, who does not appear in public, said in the recorded message. He further said that the attack is only the start of what he called ‘Operation of Al-Aqsa Storm’. He also called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight.

It can be easily sensed that the resentment in Gaza strip has been building for quite some now. The sixteen years of blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities the past year and now violence at the holy Al Aqsa Mosque. Add to this, the increase in the attacks by settlers on Palestinians and tremendous growth of the settlements.

The conflict is likely to escalate with Israel’s vows of retaliation. Even the previous conflicts between Israel and Hamas brought widespread death and destruction in Gaza and weeks of rocket fire on Israeli towns. This time, however, the situation is potentially more dangerous. Today Israel is ruled by a far-right government that is stung by this attack and with Palestinians in despair over a never-ending occupation in the West Bank and suffocating blockade of Gaza. Gaza’s residents have been enduring a border blockade, enforced to varying degrees by Israel and Egypt since Hamas militants seized control in 2007.

Time has perhaps come for Israel to rethink its policy about Palestine. It cannot just hit hard at Hamas and Hezbollah and expect that it will solve the problem. Quite unlikely. History has often proved that there is no military solution to such complex issues. Israel should not forget that the previous wars have not solved any problem despite some remarkable victories. Each party to the problem must join the negotiating table. Israel must contain its territorial ambitions and learn to live in peace with its neighbours. The Muslim neighbours too must accept the existence of Israel, a Jewish state. Both parties cannot wish away each other’s existence. Perhaps the old ‘two-state’ solution could be brought back into discussion.