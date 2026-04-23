Is Every Opinion Worth Defending? Why Empathy And Open Dialogue Matter More Than Ever

Balancing opinions with empathy and dialogue in an increasingly polarised world | AI Generated Representational Image

We live in a time where everyone has something to say, yet very few truly listen. Opinions are expressed instantly, defended fiercely, and often mistaken for absolute truth. But somewhere in this constant noise, we risk losing something far more valuable, that is, the ability to understand one another.

In an age where echo chambers abound and misinformation spreads like wildfire, our rigidity can fuel division and bigotry. And therefore, instead of fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation, radical ideologies can increase tensions and lead to social unrest.

The need for humility and self-awareness

So, how can we find a more balanced approach to articulating our thoughts while protecting ourselves from the dangers of over opinionation? To start with, first of all, we need to practice humility and self-awareness. We need to realize that our opinions are nothing but observations.

And hence they are not unchangeable truths but rather subjective perspectives formed by our experiences and biases. So, by approaching conversations with humility, we can foster dialogue and mutual respect.

Secondly, we must actively seek others’ viewpoints, be willing to listen with an open mind when speaking to people whose beliefs and circumstances differ from our own, and thirdly, we must sincerely learn to distinguish between a healthy discussion and an unproductive debate.

Recognising healthy dialogue versus conflict

A healthy dialogue, it should be remembered, involves a constant respectful exchange of ideas, wherein participants try best to understand each other’s perspectives and find a common ground. However, in most cases, unproductive arguments turn into personal attacks and ideological warfare.

Therefore, we need to know exactly when to step away from unproductive debate and focus our energies on more constructive efforts. And in doing so, we must very well remember that behind every opinion is a person with their own unique experiences and struggles.

And so, it’s our responsibility to understand where they’re coming from and empathise with their views, even if we disagree. Because building empathy is essential to promoting unity and understanding in an increasingly divided world.

Embracing lifelong learning and empathy

Lastly, we must have the courage to realise that we don't have all the answers to all the questions in this world, and learning is a lifelong journey, so one must cultivate a spirit of curiosity and openness, while constantly seeking to expand one’s understanding of the world and the people in it. So, let us all be the voices of understanding, compassion and empathy in a world full of opinions and perspectives.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date, 9000+ published columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)